Galaxy earn first road victory since 2024, beat Austin FC 2-1

AUSTIN, Texas — This is the type of game the LA Galaxy have been trying to learn how to win.

Not with possession. Not with control. But with discipline, defending, and timely execution.

In an early afternoon Saturday match in Texas, they finally did. A 2-1 win over Austin FC at Q2 Stadium gave LA its first road victory since October 2024 and offered a clearer picture of what this group may need to become away from home.

The tone was set early, and not through possession. Austin came out direct and tested JT Marcinkowski just three minutes in, forcing a strong save to keep the match level. That moment hinted at what the night would require from the Galaxy — resilience first, rhythm second.

As the half settled, LA leaned heavily down the right side, with Miki Yamane, Gabriel Pec and Marco Reus combining to move the ball forward. The buildup was there, but the final product lagged behind. Erik Thommy scuffed a clear look, Pec made runs that went unrewarded, and the attack often felt one pass away from breaking through.

The breakthrough didn’t come from open play. It came from a moment the Galaxy have leaned on throughout the season.

In the 34th minute, Reus delivered a high corner to the back post, and Maya Yoshida rose above the defense to head LA into the lead. The goal shifted the match immediately. For the first time in five league games, the Galaxy were playing from in front, and on the road, they could finally dictate the terms.

Now boarding Air Maya pic.twitter.com/9hJYV1I5ZM — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 11, 2026

That control didn’t come through possession. It came through structure. Austin found stretches of the game, especially late in the first half and early in the second, where they were able to play between lines and push LA deeper. The Galaxy bent in those moments, but they didn’t break.

Marcinkowski made sure of that. He came up with multiple key saves, including several in high-pressure situations that preserved the lead and steadied the group when momentum started to shift.

“I think it was a huge win. It was a huge win for the club,” Marcinkowski said. “I think it shows our fight, our togetherness… it showed how much we want to work for each other, how much we want to leave everything out in the field.”

The second half followed a similar script, with Austin pushing and the Galaxy waiting for the right moment to strike. That moment came in the 78th minute, and it came from a player who had been building toward it.

ET phones it home pic.twitter.com/ubOj9IQhCO — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 11, 2026

Thommy controlled an outlet ball near midfield, drove forward into space, and carried the attack himself before placing his shot into the bottom corner. After missed opportunities in recent matches, the finish carried a sense of relief.

“It was an important goal for me,” Thommy said. “I am really, really happy… it’s also a relief for me and hopefully keep going.”

His impact went beyond the goal. Thommy covered ground, pressed defensively, and provided an outlet when the Galaxy needed to relieve pressure. Vanney pointed to that energy as a difference-maker.

“I think he’s got a work rate and a tenacity about him… he’s got this quick twitch that we don’t really have sometimes in our midfield,” Vanney said. “He’s been… an X factor since he’s gotten fit.”

The finish doubled the lead and, for all intents and purposes, closed the night. It also marked a milestone for Vanney, earning his 150th career MLS regular-season win as a head coach — a number that, in this moment, meant more for the result it represented than the personal achievement itself.

By guiding @LAGalaxy to a 2-1 road win over Austin FC, Greg Vanney reached 150 victories as a Head Coach in MLS regular season play. Vanney becomes only the eighth coach in league history to achieve the feat. pic.twitter.com/RpdSz7IngD — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) April 11, 2026

Even with a two-goal lead, the match didn’t settle. Austin pulled one back in the 85th minute through Myrto Uzuni, a strike from distance that left Marcinkowski with no chance and shifted the final minutes into survival mode.

The Galaxy dropped deeper and focused on protecting the result. Clearances replaced buildup, and every defensive action carried more weight. Marcinkowski delivered again with another late save, while the back line held through a tense finish.

“Guys suffered physically today,” Vanney said. “The commitment to defending and protecting our goal… that’s what it takes to win, especially on the road.”

This match wasn’t about dominating play or controlling possession. It was about learning how to win in difficult conditions, on short rest, and away from home.

“I think we learned a little bit more about ourselves,” Vanney said. “Maybe what it’s going to take at times to get these results on the road.”

For a group that hadn’t won away since October, that lesson carries weight. The Galaxy showed they can manage a game, absorb pressure, and still find enough quality in key moments to secure a result.

They return home on Wednesday for the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal against Toluca, down 4-2, but those two away goals in hand could prove crucial.