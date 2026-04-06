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SOCCER · 20 minutes ago

PSG vs. Liverpool: Champions League Quarter-final Leg 1 Preview

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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Market Analysis: PSG vs. Liverpool – High-Yield Attacking Portfolios Collide

The quarter-final slate concludes with a star-studded clash at the Parc des Princes as Paris Saint-Germain hosts Liverpool. PSG opens as the -140 favorite on the moneyline, with market sentiment on Kalshi giving the French champions a 54% probability of victory.

We’re picking Bayern Munich to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

This matchup pits the top-scoring team in the competition (PSG, 34 goals) against a Liverpool side that secured its spot with a 4-0 shutout of Galatasaray. The market is anticipating a high-volume scoring event, pricing the Over/Under at 3.5 goals. Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai has been the team’s most productive UCL asset with five goals and four assists, while Mohamed Salah is coming off hitting the historic 50-goal UCL milestonePSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia enters with the best goal-involvement ratio in the squad, averaging a point every 63 minutes. If Arne Slot can stabilize Liverpool’s defense, which has been volatile on the road, the market could pivot toward an Anfield setup, but current spreads favor a Parisian advantage.

Where to Watch:

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET / 21:00 CET

  • Channel: Paramount+ (USA)

Kalshi Prediction Market Odds:

  • Win Probability: PSG 54% | Liverpool 25% | Tie 24%

  • Moneyline: PSG -140 

  • Over/Under: 3.5 Goals 

Spain is our pick to win the 2026 World Cup. Find out why here.

EDITOR'S PICKS

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Apr 6 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYK

NYK

+2.5

+108

O 227.5

ATL

ATL

-2.5

-113

U 227.5

Apr 6 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
DET

DET

-3.5

-138

O 225.5

ORL

ORL

+3.5

+138

U 225.5

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