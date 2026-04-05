Historic start continues for LAFC in dominant win over Orlando City

LOS ANGELES — Following a 13-day break from MLS play, LAFC were razor sharp in their return, handing Orlando City SC a 6-0 defeat at BMO Stadium on Saturday night. The Black and Gold improved to 5-1-0 and have now recorded six consecutive clean sheets to open the season.

“We never put our guard down," said head coach Marc Dos Santos. “We have a very humble group, and our group doesn’t get too high or too low. That is a strength of ours."

Hugo Lloris continued a red-hot start to the year, making six more saves to help keep Orlando from getting on the board. The 39-year-old continues to be one of the biggest difference makers on the team and a key catalyst for their success thus far.

“He is always clutch, making some saves, and he’s just the best for us," said LAFC defender Sergi Palencia. “We are conceding some chances, but we have the best goalkeeper in the league."

LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (1) makes a save during an MLS game between LAFC and Orlando City SC on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles Calif

Saturday’s match marked just the second time that Los Angeles and Orlando had ever battled at BMO Stadium, with LAFC claiming a 4-1 victory over the visiting side during its inaugural 2018 campaign. They are now 4-0-1 against Orlando all-time, boasting a goal differential of +13 (19-6).

Five of the club’s six goals came in an action-packed first half, mainly highlighted by the star-studded duo of Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-min. Bouanga erupted for a hat trick, his second in 2026 across all competitions, snapping a streak of four straight MLS games without a goal.

Son Heung-Min ➡️ Denis Bouanga! The Bromance is back. pic.twitter.com/KUALVC4TOk — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 5, 2026

All three scores came within a span of just eight minutes, quickly propelling L.A. to a commanding 4-0 advantage. The first score of the evening came in the seventh minute, after Son’s shot towards goal from the right side deflected off Orlando defender David Brekalo and into the net for an own goal.

Son picked up assists on each of the three scores from Bouanga, with an elated BMO Stadium crowd cheering on as the duo had their most productive showing of the season. Bouanga’s second score, coming on a perfectly placed through ball from Son, was calmly booted into the top right corner of the net after some impressive dribble moves.

“When I see so much space, I go," said Bouanga. “I don’t think about the defender or anyone. If I have an opportunity, I can shoot like today, or I can try to cross. Today I did well."

2️⃣ goals in 3️⃣ minutes for Denis Bouanga!@LAFC are going scored earth in Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/XoGNjRz12T — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 5, 2026

His third came in the 28th minute, blasting the ball over the reach of goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau to earn score number eight across all competitions. Bouanga had last scored on March 10 in a 1-1 draw with Alajuelense.

The passing prowess was not over yet for Son, who maneuvered deep into the box before finding Palencia for his first goal of 2026. With the assist, he joined Lionel Messi as the only two players in MLS history to record four or more assists in a single half.

“Sonny has been amazing for our group," said Dos Santos. “He doesn’t have to score every time. He has to help the team, and that’s what he’s doing. What a performance in the first half…it was savage, kind of, the way he played."

A halftime lead of 5-0 was extended yet again in the 70th minute, with a pair of first-year Black and Gold players getting in on the action. Jacob Shaffleburg, making his debut with the club after subbing on in the second half for Bouanga, delivered a nice cross to pick up his first assist on Tyler Boyd’s first LAFC score.

Tyler Boyd with his first goal in Black & Gold https://t.co/tprHu28NHE pic.twitter.com/78hefVwW7k — LAFC (@LAFC) April 5, 2026

Orlando has now been outscored 17-2 across its last four matches, going 1-0-3 in that span.

L.A. will return to action on Tuesday, April 7, at BMO Stadium in the Quarter-final of the Concacaf Champions Cup against Cruz Azul. As the reigning champions of the competition, the Liga MX side will present a tough matchup for an LAFC squad looking to win its first-ever CCC trophy.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT.