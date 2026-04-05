SDFC’s unbeaten MLS run snapped in 3-0 road loss to San Jose

San Diego FC downed 3-0 away at PayPal Park on Saturday night, with midfielder Niko Tsakiris and the San Jose Earthquakes handing SDFC their first league loss of the 2026 campaign.

Not our night. pic.twitter.com/nVZps8ldiJ — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) April 5, 2026

SDFC returned from the international break on the road against in-state foe, San Jose Earthquakes, looking to snap a three-match winless streak.

Despite the winless run, SDFC still saw themselves unbeaten through five matchdays of the 2026 MLS season, sitting on 11 points from three wins and two draws.

In their first two meeting last season, SDFC and San Jose split the season series, with both clubs winning on the road.

Last time out at PayPal Park back on August 17, 2025, SDFC snatched the late comeback win off Dreyer and Ingvartsen goals to take the three points.

The first goal on Saturday night belonged to the home side, with San Jose midfielder Niko Tsakiris winning possession in his attacking half off an SDFC back pass turnover.

Tsakiris then drove a shot from the left side of the box into the near post roof of the net to give San Jose the early 1-0 advantage in the 13-minute.

The problems continued for SDFC in the 28-minute, with defender Manu Duah pulling down San Jose forward Preston Judd inside the penalty area, as referee Fotis Bazakos immediately awarded the penalty attempt.

It went from bad to worse for the Chrome & Azul, with a VAR check keeping the initial penalty decision, as Duah’s yellow card was upgraded to a red card expulsion due to the takedown being deemed a last-man offence.

The red card tally continues to grow for SDFC, marking a third straight game with a sending off.

Niko Tsakiris placed the ball on the spot and buried the penalty attempt into the left side of the goal at the 34-minute mark, giving San Jose the two-goal lead and recording his first half brace with SDFC having to play the remainder of the match a player down.

Niko Tsakiris buries it from the spot for his second of the night! San Jose up 2-0.✌️ Apple TV: https://t.co/yaIrJR9ylE pic.twitter.com/lvKF81RGNo — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 5, 2026

San Jose added the third goal to the scoresheet in the 45+3-minute to close out the half with a large 3-0 advantage.

Come for the Preston Judd goal, stay for the celly. San Jose leads 3-0. pic.twitter.com/VJjH0mFkHf — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 5, 2026

Off a low-driven cross into the goal area by San Jose’s Beau Leroux, Preston Judd once again caused damage inside the penalty box, this time with the finishing first touch shot into the net.

Reduced to ten men and down by a three-goal deficit, SDFC struggled to build any momentum in the second half, with San Jose seeing the result out at the 3-0 halftime scoreline.

SDFC were unable to generate any attacking threat throughout the match, finishing with one shot on target off six total attempts.

A busy day for SDFC goalkeeper Duran Ferree, seeing 10 of the 24 total San Jose shots on target, ending his night with seven saves.

Following the defeat to the San Jose Earthquakes, SDFC head coach Mikey Varas reflected and spoke on his squad’s lackluster performance on the night.

“No silver linings, we started the game really poorly with individual errors that lead to two goals conceded and a red card,” Varas said.

“Too many guys not executing the way they should be, executing the way they have and too many young guys who are playing a little bit naive right now, we have to improve from there.”

The 3-0 Saturday night road loss to San Jose marked SDFC’s first MLS road defeat since May 28, 2025, when they last fell 1-0 to the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field.

The loss also ends SDFC’s 2026 MLS unbeaten record, with their first defeat in the league campaign coming in matchday six.

A true rough patch for the Chrome & Azul, after starting the season off with three straight MLS victories, SDFC have now gone three straight league games without a win and a four-game winless streak stretching through all competitions.

San Diego FC are back at Snapdragon Stadium next Saturday, April 11, hosting Minnesota United for matchday seven of the MLS season, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m., as they look to return to winning ways.