Sporting CP vs. Arsenal | 2026 Champions League Quarter-final Leg 1 Preview

In Lisbon, the market is pricing Arsenal as a definitive -135 favorite for their first-leg trip to the Estádio José Alvalade to face Sporting CP. This matchup features a Sporting side that staged a historic five-goal comeback against Bodø/Glimt to reach this stage, facing an Arsenal squad that has been perfect in European play, maintaining an 8-0-0 record during the league phase.

We’re picking Bayern Munich to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

Market sentiment is currently bullish on Mikel Arteta’s tactical security, assigning the Gunners a dominant 56% implied win probability. Arsenal leads the competition in clean sheets (6) and passing accuracy, though the team is monitoring minor knocks to Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka. Sporting will be forced to de-risk their midfield as captain Morten Hjulmand serves a suspension. If Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyökeres (who scored in Arsenal’s recent cup tie) can maintain their high-volume attacking form, the market is primed for a London takeover to secure a multi-goal cushion for the return leg.

Where to Watch Sporting CP vs. Arsenal

Time: 3:00 PM ET / 19:00 UTC

Channel: Paramount+ (USA)

Sporting CP vs. Arsenal Kalshi Prediction Market Odds

Win Probability: Arsenal 56% | Sporting CP 21% | Tie 25%

Moneyline: ARS -135

Over/Under: 2.5 Goals

Spain is our pick to win the 2026 World Cup. Find out why here.