LA Galaxy Booed in 2-1 Home Loss

Los Angeles, Calif. — The Los Angeles Galaxy was booed by their supporters and met with chants of “we want better” after losing their second straight home match, a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota United on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

“It’s not, it’s not good enough,” LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney admitted in a post-match press conference after the loss.

‘The start is not good enough. We’ve given up too many points at home… yeah, it’s got to get better. We just said home results. This has got to be the last points that we’re dropping at home. We’ve got to be much cleaner and much better. So am I concerned about it? Well, of course, because I think one of the things we have to really understand is, as a team, how we’re going to win games.”

Vanney spoke about the importance of winning this match in the lead-up, but the Galaxy never really got going offensively and never found an answer to unlock Minnesota. However, neither team made an impact on the match in the first half.

But Minnesota came out with more urgency in the second frame, and walked through the Galaxy defense with a ball over the top to put themselves ahead through an Anthony Markanich goal in the 51st minute. The goal itself was not special, but the Galaxy’s defense on the first goal conceded was shocking. The ease with which Markanich scored will set alarm bells ringing for Vanney.

Galaxy Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski had a first-hand look at the defensive breakdown.

LA Galaxy Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski directs his backline during the LA Galaxy’s 2-1 home loss to Minnesota United on Saturday, April 4, 2026, in Carson, California.

“I think when there’s not pressure on the ball, then as a group, we have to, you know, we all have to go the same page. I think the worst situations that happen is when one person does one thing, another person does another thing, and then that third person does also something else. So I think it’s just the consistency of moving as a unit,” the current Galaxy #1 explained.

But conceding a soft goal and falling behind woke the Galaxy up somewhat, and they started to find some rhythm.

It meant the Minnesota lead lasted for just six minutes as João Klauss and Marco Reus exchanged quick passes in the box for Reus to blast a shot that Drake Callender did well to block. The MNUFC keeper could do nothing about the rebound, though, and Reus followed his own shot to strike home and tie the game 1-1 on 57 minutes.

The Galaxy would continue to search for a goal to put them ahead, but were pegged back ten minutes later after Tomas Chancalay beat Emiro Garces to the endline to square across goal. Kelvin Yeboah was in the right place to send the ball home and give the visitors the 2-1 lead again.

The Yeboah goal prompted chants of “wake the f*** up” by Galaxy supporters after they fell behind for the second time in the second half.

On a night when the most decorated team in MLS celebrated one of its heroes in Landon Donovan, the current team had no one step up and save them like Donovan perhaps would’ve. The goalscorer Reus tried several times to spur his team forward, only for attack after attack to break down.

Instead, the Galaxy limped to another defeat, dropping them to 12th in the Western Conference table. It also sees the Galaxy begin a brutal April with a loss in one of only two home matches during the stretch.

Vanney acknowledged the poor results and the fans’ disappointment.

“We’re all competitors, every single player out there hates the results, hates to lose a game at home or lose any points at home. We’re on the same page. We understand that collectively we need to be better. I think that’s why we go down there, ’cause we need to hear it, and we need to accept it, and we need to show up and be better. I think that’s part of the relationship between us and them, is we’ve got to do our job, they got to hopefully keep showing up and supporting us. We’ve got to do better.”

Now, the Galaxy will need to dust themselves off and regroup as the month only gets harder.

They’ll travel to face Liga MX champions Toluca in the Concacaf Champions Cup next on Wednesday, April 8th.

Despite the recent form, Reus is optimistic about the Galaxy’s chances.

“Every game you have the chance to win. With this group, you have the chance to win,” the former German international claimed.

In their last meeting, Toluca stormed back to beat LA 3-2 to take home a trophy and Campeones Cup honors. That night, a defensive collapse allowed Toluca to get the victory, but the Galaxy showed they can at least play with the Mexican powerhouse, as they were mere minutes away from a famous win.

If Saturday’s home loss is any indication of where this team is heading into another confrontation with Toluca, it seems they may be miles off the pace.