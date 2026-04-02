Los Angeles World Cup schedule finalized as eight matches set for SoFi Stadium

LOS ANGELES — The match schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Los Angeles is now complete following the conclusion of European play-off qualifiers, setting the stage for eight matches at SoFi Stadium this summer.

Tournament organizers announced Wednesday that Bosnia and Herzegovina and Türkiye secured the final spots among teams slated to play in Los Angeles, joining Belgium, Iran, New Zealand, Paraguay, Switzerland and the United States men’s national soccer team for group-stage matches.

Los Angeles will host its first match on June 12, when the United States faces Paraguay in Group D play. Additional group-stage games include Iran vs. New Zealand on June 15, Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 18, Belgium vs. Iran on June 21 and Türkiye vs. the United States on June 25.

The city will also host two Round of 32 matches on June 28 and July 2, followed by a quarterfinal on July 10.

“We are proud to welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina and Türkiye to Los Angeles as part of an exciting lineup of Group Stage matches that also includes the U.S. Men’s National Team opening match,” Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee CEO Kathryn Schloessman said in a statement. “With the final schedule now confirmed, we are focused on delivering an exceptional experience for the players, global fans, and our local communities.”

The 2026 tournament, which will be held across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be the largest in World Cup history, expanding to 104 matches.

With the schedule finalized, FIFA also opened its final ticket sales phase Wednesday, offering remaining tickets to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis. A resale marketplace is set to reopen Thursday, allowing fans to securely exchange tickets.

Organizers say the announcement marks a key milestone as Los Angeles prepares to host global fans for what is expected to be one of the marquee destinations of the tournament.