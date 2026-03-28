Angel City FC completes comeback win, stays in undefeated territory

LOS ANGELES — Angel City FC extended its winning streak to three matches with a 2-1 comeback victory over the Houston Dash, continuing a strong start to the season.

“There is no ceiling for this team,” Angel City FC head coach Alex Straus said following the win.

Entering the match, the storyline centered on which of the two unbeaten teams would remain perfect — and which would take its first loss. Houston struck first in the opening half, taking a 1-0 lead and setting the tone early. The goal energized the Dash, who forced Angel City out of rhythm and dictated much of the first-half play.

Whatever was said at halftime made an immediate impact.

Angel City came out with renewed energy and cohesion, scoring twice in a two-minute span to flip the match. In the 47th minute, attacker Sveindís Jónsdóttir delivered a left-footed strike from just outside the box to equalize at 1-1, igniting the crowd of 13,896 at BMO Stadium.

“Sveindís putting the ball in the net in the first [few minutes] of the second half really helped us get some confidence and continue to play,” Riley Tiernan said after the match.

Moments later, Angel City struck again through a full-team effort. Gisele Thompson delivered a ball into the box that led to a header from Maiara Niehues. The initial attempt was deflected on the goal line, but Tiernan followed the play and finished the rebound for her first goal of the season.

After the final whistle, Tiernan acknowledged the team’s slow start but emphasized a shared focus in the second half. Angel City’s response reflected that urgency, as the team delivered when it mattered most.

Tiernan’s goal proved to be the difference, as neither side scored again.

The strike was not only decisive but historic. It marked Tiernan’s fourth career game-winning goal, setting a new club record.

History was a recurring theme for Angel City. The victory marked the first time the club has won three consecutive regular-season matches. At 3-0, Angel City also became just the eighth team in National Women’s Soccer League history to start a season with three straight wins.

The comeback carried added significance, as it was the first time Angel City had trailed in a match this season. Their second-half resurgence showcased both resilience and execution.

Fans later voted Jónsdóttir, the reigning NWSL Player of the Week, as Player of the Match.