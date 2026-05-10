Wave hand Angel City fourth straight loss in 2-1 rivalry win

LOS ANGELES — For the first time in weeks, Angel City FC delivered the fast, aggressive start head coach Alex Straus had been demanding. But despite matching San Diego Wave FC blow for blow in a physical rivalry match at BMO Stadium, Angel City could not overcome another defensive lapse late in the match, falling 2-1 Saturday night for its fourth consecutive loss.

After a scoreless first half in which both teams searched for a breakthrough, San Diego struck first. Brazilian forward Dudinha fired a strong right-footed shot from the left side of the box that found the center of the net to give the Wave a 1-0 lead. According to Angel City defender Sarah Gorden, San Diego capitalized on transition opportunities throughout the match.

Angel City answered with an equalizer from defender Emily Sams. The sequence began with an Angel City corner kick that was initially cleared out of danger. The ball fell to Gorden, who stayed back on the play and quickly sent it back toward goal. Sams found space near the left side of the six-yard box and redirected the ball into the net with her left foot to tie the match 1-1.

“I think that being in that position on corner kicks where you're just the last one back and everyone's just running at you and the ball is coming, you have like a millisecond to make a choice,” Gorden said. “I was just like, ‘OK, just gonna kick it back,’ and Emily was there.”

The equalizer energized the home crowd and briefly shifted momentum in Angel City’s favor.

“The goal was a bright spot,” Gorden said. “Obviously it’s a disappointing result, but coming back after being one down and being able to tie it up like that was meaningful.”

San Diego regained the lead on a decisive moment from rookie defender Amelia Van Zanten, who goes by Mimi. Van Zanten delivered an aggressive header into the bottom-right corner for the game-winning goal — the first of her NWSL career.

Though the Wave secured the victory, Angel City remained competitive throughout and threatened to change the outcome until the final whistle. After the match, Van Zanten praised Angel City’s athleticism and physicality.

“They have a lot of speedy players that are big and strong,” Van Zanten said. “Getting to play against players like that really continues to push us in different ways and we can continue to grow defensively. When they’re pressing us and coming at us pretty fast, it puts us under a lot of pressure. So we need to figure out ways to play around them and continue to grow in those aspects.”

The loss marked Angel City’s fourth straight defeat. Following the match, Straus kept his assessment simple.

“We need to execute better,” he said.