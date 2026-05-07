LAFC’s Champions Cup run ends after second-half unraveling in Toluca

TOLUCA, Mexico — For 45 minutes, LAFC survived. Barely at times, chaotically at others, but survived nonetheless.

They bent under waves of pressure inside Estadio Nemesio Díez, absorbed eight Hugo Lloris saves, watched Toluca strike woodwork twice, and somehow reached halftime exactly where they wanted: level on the night and still ahead on aggregate.

Then the second half started. And the entire semifinal unraveled almost instantly.

A penalty less than two minutes after the restart opened the floodgates as LAFC collapsed in a 4-0 loss to Toluca FC on Wednesday night, eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals 5-2 on aggregate in a match that exposed just how thin the margin becomes against elite opposition at altitude.

“We played eight excellent games overall until the second half today,” LAFC head coach Marc Dos Santos said afterward. “We had one really bad half. It was the second half today.”

And it was a half that swallowed everything LAFC had built in this tournament run.

Dos Santos entered the night clearly prioritizing structure over control. The lineup reflected it immediately.

Bouanga operated centrally with Son Heung-min and Timothy Tillman underneath him, while LAFC shifted into a five-man backline with Jacob Shaffelburg and Sergi Palencia as wingbacks. The message was obvious: absorb pressure, stay compact, and look for moments in transition.

It nearly worked.

Early on, LAFC actually found the best chance of the first half. Tillman broke free with a look that could have changed the entire tie, but failed to convert. The miss lingered over the match afterward because opportunities like that were always going to be scarce in this environment.

“You have to kill your opportunities when you get them,” Dos Santos said postgame. “And we didn’t.”

From there, the night increasingly tilted toward Toluca.

The Mexican side pinned LAFC deeper and deeper, stretching the game wide and forcing desperate defensive sequences around the box. Lloris became the reason the tie remained intact. He finished the first half with eight saves, tying his single-game high with the club, and several carried real weight.

One effort bounced off the post. Another slammed into the woodwork directly. A frantic goalmouth scramble somehow stayed out.

But even in survival mode, LAFC still carried a dangerous truth into halftime: one road goal would have forced Toluca to score twice more to avoid extra time.

That tension lasted all of 90 seconds after the restart.

Ryan Hollingshead replaced Shaffelburg at halftime, a move likely designed to provide more defensive stability as Toluca continued to overload the flanks. Instead, Hollingshead’s first major involvement changed the tie completely.

Helinho got inside the box. Hollingshead clipped him. Penalty.

The stadium exploded before the ball even hit the net.

¡Helinho abre el marcador en Toluca! pic.twitter.com/0yWRj3w78w — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) May 7, 2026

Helinho calmly converted in the 47th minute, leveling the aggregate score at 2-2 and immediately forcing LAFC into a game state they had spent the entire first half trying to avoid.

Now they had to chase, and that’s where the structure disappeared.

The second goal arrived in the 58th minute and felt even more damaging than the first. Mark Delgado lost possession in a dangerous area and Toluca punished the mistake instantly. Everardo López, just 21 years old, hammered a long-range strike into the right side of goal for the first score of his senior career.

Suddenly, LAFC needed two goals in one of the toughest road environments in North America.

The altitude started showing everywhere after that. Passes lost sharpness. Recovery runs slowed. Defensive spacing widened. Toluca sensed it immediately and accelerated the match.

“I understand better today why they are so strong at home,” Dos Santos admitted afterward, praising both the atmosphere and the environment. “The fans are another player for them.”

LAFC still tried to swing momentum back through substitutions. Jeremy Ebobisse nearly sparked life with a one-on-one chance during a brief transition window. Another opportunity clipped the crossbar. But every attacking push left more space behind, and Toluca became increasingly comfortable attacking directly into it.

The semifinal effectively ended in the 86th minute.

Ryan Porteous, already carrying a yellow card from the first half, hauled down a Toluca attacker after another dangerous turnover and was shown a straight red card for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. Down a man and still chasing goals, LAFC’s shape finally collapsed completely.

By stoppage time, the tie had turned into survival again. Only now there was nothing left to survive for.

Paulinho scored in the 92nd minute after Nkosi Tafari appeared to hesitate on the play, making it 3-0. Two minutes later, he added another as LAFC’s exhausted backline broke apart entirely.

¡Paulinho sella la victoria escarlata! pic.twitter.com/QqGWFO4wlV — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) May 7, 2026

And just like that, a tournament run that once looked capable of ending in silverware was over.

“Maybe it takes a little bit more to arrive to a final,” Dos Santos said.

That “little bit more” felt visible across the second half.

Now the focus shifts fully back to MLS play, beginning Sunday against the Houston Dynamo at BMO Stadium. The Champions Cup run ends one step short of a trophy, but the larger challenge for LAFC starts now.

How quickly they recover from a night that spiraled all at once.