“It’s a scandal”: Marc Dos Santos is fed up with the congested schedule

LOS ANGELES — Marc Dos Santos didn’t wait long.

One question into his postgame press conference, the LAFC head coach pivoted. Not to tactics. Not to the late winner that gave his team a 2-1 edge over Toluca. To the schedule.

“But now we’re going to take this advantage and prepare first of all the game on Saturday against San Diego,” Dos Santos said. Then he paused. “And if you ask me about the schedule, I’ll answer. Somebody wants to ask me about the schedule?”

He wasn’t subtle. He was setting the table.

A few questions later, someone took him up on it. Dos Santos didn’t hold back.

“The schedule is a scandal. It’s a scandal,” he said. “I don’t understand why MLS then find who’s the guy in the office that says, ‘Yeah, this is a good idea.’”

The frustration didn’t come out of nowhere. It’s been building for weeks — and the timing of it matters.

LAFC are in the middle of a stretch that has tested not just their depth, but their limits. Since the end of the March international break, they’ve played eight matches across MLS and the CONCACAF Champions Cup. By the time they reach the end of this current run, it will be 13 matches in roughly six weeks.

The rhythm is relentless: Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday. Travel layered on top. Altitude looming in Toluca for the second leg of the semifinal. Then more league matches immediately after.

This isn’t just congestion. It’s compression.

“We’re playing for ten weeks, Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday,” Dos Santos said. “And sometimes the Saturday at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. Guys, who is the genius in the meeting that says, ‘I have a good idea?’”

For Dos Santos, the issue isn’t simply the number of games. It’s the lack of flexibility.

He pointed to how other leagues handle similar situations. In South America, he noted, clubs like Palmeiras and Flamengo often see domestic schedules adjusted when they make deep continental runs. In Europe, Paris Saint-Germain regularly benefits from moved fixtures during Champions League play.

MLS, in his view, hasn’t followed that model.

“They don’t want us in the final,” he said, half-joking, half-serious. “MLS has to help MLS teams.”

That line cuts deeper than it sounds. LAFC are one of the league’s flagship clubs, built to compete not just domestically, but internationally. Their current run in the Champions Cup reflects that. They’re unbeaten in the tournament this year (5-0-2) and now sit one result away from reaching the final.

But that push has come at a cost.

Lineups have been rotated heavily. Results in league play have fluctuated. A 6-0 win over Orlando showed their ceiling. Losses to Portland, with a heavily rotated squad, and San Jose exposed the trade-offs. Even in wins, like the 1-0 result at Minnesota, the margins have been thin.

It’s not just physical fatigue. It’s structural strain.

“And people think it’s like a PlayStation,” Dos Santos said. “When I play PlayStation, my players run all the time. They’re never tired. But life is not like that.”

That’s the core of his argument.

Squad rotation can only go so far before it disrupts rhythm. Key players miss matches. Partnerships change. Tactical consistency fades. For a team trying to balance two competitions, those details add up quickly.

The upcoming stretch only reinforces his point.

After Saturday’s road match against San Diego, LAFC travel to Mexico for the decisive second leg against Toluca — played at nearly 9,000 feet above sea level. Three days later, they’re back in MLS action. Then another midweek trip. Then another road game.

The first true break doesn’t come until May 24, when they host Seattle in their first full week of rest since the international break.

They’ve managed it well enough to stay alive in both competitions. They’ve shown resilience, especially at home. And they’ve put themselves in position to reach a Champions Cup final.

But as the schedule tightens further, the margin for error shrinks.