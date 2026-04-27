Reus’ brace powers LA Galaxy to 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake

CARSON, Calif — The LA Galaxy didn’t just need three points. They needed a response.

They got it, but only after riding through the exact kind of match that’s defined this stretch of their season.

Earlier in the day, the club unveiled a statue honoring club legend Cobi Jones at Dignity Health Sports Park’s Legends Plaza, placing him alongside figures like David Beckham and Landon Donovan.

Head coach Greg Vanney saw a connection.

“For me, he is the legend of this club,” Vanney said. “It was his great determination and desire which made Cobi, Cobi.”

That idea showed up on the field hours later.

From the opening whistle, the tone was different. Not stylistically — structurally, the Galaxy still looked like themselves — but in intent. The aggression showed up immediately, and it changed the match.

In the 7th minute, that pressure turned into a moment. Gabriel Pec drove forward and drew a foul just outside the box, a direct result of the Galaxy stepping higher and forcing the issue. Moments later, Marco Reus did the rest.

The free kick was clean. Precise. Unstoppable.

Reus curled it into the top-left corner, freezing Rafael Cabral and giving the Galaxy an early 1-0 lead. It wasn’t just a goal — it was a reflection of what Vanney had been asking for.

“I thought we had a really strong first half,” Vanney said. “We really made it difficult for them to play.”

The Galaxy didn’t just control possession, they disrupted Real Salt Lake before sequences could even develop. Pressing triggers were sharper. Midfield duels tilted their way. Transition moments came from defensive work, not slow buildup. It was clear that the Galaxy’s best attacking moments were created by how they defended.

In the 32nd minute, Harbor Miller split lines with a driven pass that set up Pec for a long-range effort that just missed. Minutes later, Pec again found space — rounding Cabral in the 38th minute, only to be denied by a last-ditch deflection from Justen Glad.

Then came another.

At the 40-minute mark, Paintsil turned over possession himself and immediately generated a chance, but couldn’t finish from close range. It was a sequence that summed up the first half: the Galaxy were creating, but not finishing.

“I think we could score more goals,” Reus said. “We were very aggressive — it was a good first half.”

That’s where the match should have tilted decisively, instead, it flipped. Right before halftime, Real Salt Lake found a lifeline. A shot off the post ricocheted back into play and deflected off goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski for an own goal. A 1-0 match, one the Galaxy largely controlled, was suddenly level.

The timing mattered as much as the goal itself.

“It was a tough moment,” Vanney said. “If we could get to the half at 1-0, it would be a reward for the work that the guys had put in.”

That didn’t happen, and the second half reflected it.

The third takeaway came out of necessity: game management under fatigue.

The Galaxy entered the match already stretched. Travel. Injuries. Rotation. It showed in the changes.

Jakob Glesnes, making his return after an eight-match absence, was limited to 45 minutes by design. His presence in the first half had anchored the defensive line, giving the Galaxy the confidence to step higher and defend more aggressively.

When he came off, the structure shifted.

Midfielder adjustments followed. Edwin Cerrillo entered, then exited just 22 minutes later due to physical limitations. Roles changed. Shape adjusted. The Galaxy had to solve problems on the fly.

Vanney didn’t hide it. “It’s the circus merry-go-round that we’re trying to do,” he said. “To keep as many healthy bodies as we can.”

That instability opened the door for Real Salt Lake to grow into the match. Possession tilted. Pressure increased. The Galaxy weren’t dictating anymore — they were enduring.

This is where the match became less about control and more about survival.

“We had to batten down the hatches,” Marcinkowski said. “Not every game is going to be perfect.”

And this one wasn’t. But it didn’t need to be.

The defining moment came late — and again, it came from urgency.

In the 83rd minute, Elijah Wynder drew a penalty after being pulled down in the box. It wasn’t a moment of buildup brilliance. It was persistence, a play forced into existence. Reus stepped up for it, no hesitation.

He buried the penalty in the 85th minute, securing his brace and restoring the Galaxy’s lead at 2-1.

Captain Marco has ICE in his veins 🥶 pic.twitter.com/bDNY6yH3lz — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 27, 2026

“Marco is our quality,” Vanney said. “The creative guy who sees something different…he brings something that nobody else on the field brings for us.”

Reus’ night reflected that. Two goals. One from precision. One from composure. Both from responsibility.

“I think it was my time to take the responsibility,” Reus said of the penalty. “To help the team win the game.”

On a day centered around Cobi Jones, a player defined less by flash and more by persistence, the Galaxy followed that same blueprint.

The Galaxy will look to take that blueprint into next week as they host the defending Western Conference champion Vancouver Whitecaps. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m.