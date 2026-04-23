LA28 surpasses 4 million tickets sold, setting early benchmark for 2028 Olympic Games

LOS ANGELES — Organizers of the 2028 Summer Olympics announced Thursday that more than 4 million tickets were sold during the initial on-sale phase, marking a significant milestone more than two years before the Games begin and underscoring strong global demand.

The early sales total, driven by a combination of presales and the first official ticket drop, signals widespread enthusiasm for the Los Angeles Games. Officials said the response included purchases from fans across 85 countries and all 50 U.S. states and territories, with particularly strong international demand from the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico and Japan.

A major component of the initial success was a locals presale that made hundreds of thousands of tickets available at $28, a nod to the 2028 Games. Approximately half a million of those discounted tickets were secured by residents in the Los Angeles and Oklahoma City areas, while 95% of all tickets priced under $100 were sold during that phase.

“The response to our initial on-sale was nothing short of historic,” LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover said in a statement. “Fans from near and far have spoken: the world wants to be part of the LA28 Games.”

Organizers also highlighted notable trends from the first ticket release. Women’s Olympic sessions slightly outpaced men’s in sales, while artistic gymnastics inventory sold the fastest among all sports. Events tied to new additions to the Olympic program — including flag football, lacrosse, softball and squash — sold out their available inventory during the initial drop.

Soccer matches, which will be played across multiple venues nationwide, also saw near-complete sell-through, reflecting interest beyond Southern California. Meanwhile, the Valley Zone — featuring sports such as BMX, skateboarding and 3×3 basketball — led overall demand among multi-sport clusters.

Following the strong opening phase, LA28 officials announced that registration is now open for the next ticket draw, with the second wave of sales scheduled to begin in August 2026. The upcoming release will include refreshed inventory across all Olympic sports and a range of price points.

Fans who register by July 22 will be entered into a randomized selection process for time slots to purchase tickets. Those selected will be notified by email with details on when they can access the next sales window. Each buyer will be allowed to purchase up to 12 tickets for Olympic events, with separate limits for soccer matches and ceremonies.

Los Angeles is set to host its third Olympic Games, following 1932 and 1984, and will also stage the Paralympics for the first time. Organizers have emphasized a model focused on existing venues and private funding, positioning the Games as both fiscally responsible and community-driven.

With more than 4 million tickets already sold, LA28 officials believe the early momentum reflects both global interest in the Olympics and the unique appeal of Los Angeles as a host city — a combination they expect to carry into future ticket releases and the lead-up to 2028.