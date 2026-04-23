LAFC held scoreless in frustrating draw with Colorado Rapids

LOS ANGELES — LAFC played to a 0-0 draw against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night, a result that stabilized the defensive side of the equation but left the same attacking questions lingering. It was cleaner. It was more controlled. But it never quite threatened.

And that was the story.

The opening minutes made it clear what this match would demand. Colorado didn’t wait to settle in, pressing early and forcing LAFC into uncomfortable moments in their own half. A loose sequence between Aaron Long and Ryan Porteous in the 16th minute nearly turned costly, a reminder of the defensive lapses that plagued Sunday’s loss.

This time, though, there was a difference behind them.

Hugo Lloris was sharp from the start, reacting quickly to the deflection and then stepping in repeatedly as Colorado found space. By the 22nd minute, poor positioning out of the back allowed Rafael Navarro a clean look, only for Lloris to dive and push it away. Four minutes later, he was called into action again, denying Dante Sealy from distance to preserve the clean sheet.

Quick reaction from Hugo Lloris to keep the clean sheet 🧤 Save of the Match | @zellepay pic.twitter.com/s395DK43ZX — LAFC (@LAFC) April 23, 2026

That sequence shaped the first takeaway of the night: the defensive reset started with Lloris, but it required far more from the structure in front of him.

“We’re happy… to not give up goals,” defender Eddie Segura said. “But at the same time, there’s a little bit of a sour taste… not being able to get the win.”

For long stretches of the first half, LAFC didn’t look like a team dictating play. They looked like one absorbing it.

On the ball, the issues were familiar. The buildup was slow. The spacing between attackers stretched too far. Promising moments, like a 14th-minute counter where Son Heung-min found Jacob Shaffelburg in stride, ended without danger. Final passes missed. Runs went unrewarded.

By halftime, the numbers told the story: no shots, no rhythm, and a goalkeeper doing more work than anyone in black and gold would have preferred.

Head coach Marc Dos Santos didn’t point to fatigue as an excuse, but he didn’t ignore it either.

“We’re in this gray area now… evaluating a little bit of fatigue,” he said. “Offensively, we have to find a way that we’re confident and comfortable again… now we got a little bit out of track.”

That tension — between fatigue and execution — has started to define this stretch.

Since opening their season in the Champions Cup, LAFC has played 15 matches in 64 days. The schedule hasn’t slowed, and neither has the toll it’s taken on training, cohesion, and sharpness in the final third.

The second half offered a shift, but not a breakthrough. Mathieu Choinière came closest early on, curling a right-footed effort that struck both the crossbar and the post — a sequence that summed up the night as much as any stat line. Inches from a moment, but never quite there.

Ten minutes later, Shaffelburg — LAFC’s most active attacker all night — found himself through on goal after a Timothy Tillman pass. His finish slid just wide. That lack of connection showed up again in the 73rd minute, when Son and David Martínez tangled at the edge of the box with only the goalkeeper to beat. A moment that should have produced a shot instead dissolved into hesitation.

Just one of those nights.

“Sometimes I feel that they’re far from each other,” he said. “We have to grow with the ball.”

That growth is hard to find right now. LAFC is in the middle of its most congested stretch of the season, playing every few days with little time to actually train.

“There’s always one group recovering and another training,” Dos Santos said. “That part… is the most difficult.”

Within that context, there were still a few positives — just not in the areas LAFC needed most.

Aaron Long’s return was one of them. In his first appearance since last July’s Achilles injury, he gave LAFC 45 steady minutes. He was aggressive, organized, and helped stabilize a back line that had been stretched in recent matches.

“What we saw… we have a lot of positive things,” Dos Santos said. “He was connected.”

Stephen Eustáquio’s return in the second half added another layer in midfield. Not a solution on its own, but another option to help link play. Those are steps forward, but the main issue didn’t change.

LAFC controlled more of the second half and pushed Colorado back, but never finished a sequence. For all that territory, Zack Steffen was rarely forced into a defining save. That contrast summed up the night.

Defensively, it was a response. After conceding six goals in their previous two matches, LAFC stayed compact and protected the box against one of the league’s higher-scoring teams. But going forward, the same questions remain.

The answers will have to come soon, as the Black & Gold head back on the road this weekend for a matchup against Minnesota United. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 1:45 p.m.