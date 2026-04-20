Second-half meltdown sinks LAFC against San Jose

LAFC failed to meet the moment with a chance to leapfrog the San Jose Earthquakes in the Western Conference table, falling 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at BMO Stadium. The Black and Gold dropped to 5-2-1 and are now on a losing streak in league play for the first time this season.

San Jose earned its first road victory against Los Angeles since 2020 and its second in club history. Heading into the contest, LAFC boasted a 9-1-1 home record against its Northern California rivals.

“We were very static as a team. I’ve been here a lot of times praising us, but today it wasn’t good," said head coach Marc Dos Santos. “I felt that San Jose was fresher than us."

Following a scoreless first half, L.A. unraveled completely over a six-minute span from minute 53 to 59. Ousseni Bouda became the first player in MLS this season to get a goal past Hugo Lloris, drilling it home from the right side of the box on a nice feed from forward Timo Werner.

Werner scored his first MLS goal just three minutes later, maneuvering around a slide tackle attempt from defender Nkosi Tafari and nutmegging Lloris to double the lead for the ‘Quakes. Sunday marked Werner’s first league action since March 21 after sitting out a pair of games against San Diego and Kansas City.

Timo Werner opens his MLS account! 💥 pic.twitter.com/5N3zIe8LED — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 20, 2026

L.A. suffered its rock bottom moment of the match in minute 58, when a cross from San Jose’s Jamar Ricketts was sent into the net as LAFC defender Ryan Porteous failed to clear it away properly. The BMO Stadium crowd was left stunned as Lloris’s MLS clean sheet streak violently vanished after a club-record 594 minutes.

“I thought we had a very slow start to the game," said LAFC midfielder Ryan Raposo. “At home, it’s always the expectation to take three points and win, whatever the competition is. It’s super uncharacteristic of us to concede multiple goals in short fashion…there’s no excuses on our part."

Earthquakes’ defender Reid Roberts helped LAFC finally get on the board in the 74th minute after he knocked Denis Bouanga’s cross towards the center of the box past goalkeeper Daniel, failing to clear it away on a sliding attempt.

Denis sends it across and forces the own goal. https://t.co/NjB9PE2jjE pic.twitter.com/GrW5zBFjsc — LAFC (@LAFC) April 20, 2026

It was not a fruitful afternoon offensively for L.A., with their biggest scoring opportunity coming from Son Heung-min, who received a corner kick from Bouanga and sent a ringing volley towards the net. Daniel managed to leap to his left and clear the attempt for San Jose.

What a save from Daniel to deny Son! 😱 pic.twitter.com/URsaBonB7T — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 20, 2026

Defender Ryan Hollingshead acknowledged that there is little margin for error against a side like San Jose. He said that the team’s effort was not where it needed to be.

“When you drop it even 1% against a team like that, who comes in hungry to get three points here…those things can happen. This league can punish you like that," he said. “It’s a good lesson to learn early in the league, like where we are right now."

Bouda provided the dagger for the ‘Quakes in the 80th minute, securing his first brace of 2026 as he snuck a shot to the left of Lloris from the right side. The 25-year-old had not scored since March 7 before adding two big goals to help his squad win their seventh of the last eight.

“It was our worst game this season defensively," said Dos Santos. “When we pressed, we were disjointed. We were not close to each other."

LAFC will return to action on Wednesday evening at home against the Colorado Rapids. Colorado (4-4-0) is currently eighth in the Western Conference and has won two of its last three across all competitions.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT.