SDFC’s losing streak grows to three consecutive, outplayed 4-2 by Real Salt Lake

SDFC’s winless run turned into a losing streak, as they fell for a third straight MLS match with a 4–2 defeat on the road at America First Field on Saturday night.

The first of a two-match road trip for San Diego FC started in Sandy, Utah, as the Chrome & Azul visited Real Salt Lake for matchday 8, looking to move past their recent rough patch.

After last Saturday’s 2-1 home loss to Minnesota United, SDFC were winless in four consecutive league matches and had gone five games in all competitions without a victory.

In these four league matches, SDFC has seen four consecutive red cards, with backline rotations and spells playing a player down coinciding with an average of two goals conceded over the span.

These two sides met recently in San Diego back on March 22, with Real Salt Lake snatching the late 2-2 equalizer to leave Snapdragon Stadium with the drawing point.

SDFC’s defensive issues carried over early into Saturday night’s games at America First Field, with Real Salt Lake finding the back of the net twice within the first six minutes.

The opening goal of the night took place at the 5-minute mark off a goalkick turnover inside the penalty box from SDFC goalkeeper Duran Ferree, with RSL’s Diego Luna picking off the pass in the goal area to get the finishing touch into the uncontested net for the fast 1-0 lead.

Diego Luna, that was wild Apple TV: https://t.co/qtmtgJxfmQ pic.twitter.com/1qd7Qblbi9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 19, 2026

Only a minute after the opening score, Luna was involved once again. This time off an aerial cross into the backpost of the penalty box, which was met by a Sergi Solans’ header sneaking past Ferree for the 2-0 advantage.

Sergi Solans makes it TWO for @RealSaltLake pic.twitter.com/buHTpFmg6f — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 19, 2026

SDFC responded in the 14-minute off a counterattack of their own, as forwards Lewis Morgan and Marcus Ingvartsen connected inside the penalty area, finishing with an Ingvartsen lofted shot over RSL goalkeeper Rafael Cabral to get on the scoreboard, 2-1, as Real Salt Lake still led.

Just incase you missed it pic.twitter.com/MvChdFsWdz — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) April 19, 2026

Ingvartsen added his fifth goal to his 2026 MLS goal tally.

But Real Salt Lake wasn’t done with their impressive first-half offensive performance, finding the net twice more to close the first 45-minutes.

Salt Lake’s third score of the night came in the 37-minute, with midfielder Zavier Gozo whipping in a cross from a right wing position into the box, finding the leaping Sergi Solans in between the two SDFC center backs for his second headed goal of the night to secure his first half brace.

The impactful performance from Solans continued for Real Salt Lake’s fourth goal of the half, this time with an assisting lay-off pass inside the penalty box for forward Morgan Guilavogui, bending in a first-touch low driven shot around Ferree to leave the match at 4-1 going into the halftime break.

Morgan Guilavogui opens his account for @RealSaltLake and gets RSL their fourth pic.twitter.com/WkooS04XbL — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 19, 2026

In the 62-minute, referee Ismail Elfath pointed to the spot and awarded SDFC a penalty after forward Anders Dreyer was tripped and taken down at the top left corner of the box by RSL defender Justen Glad.

Dreyer then converted from the penalty spot, driving in his shot into the right side of the goal, sending RSL goalkeeper Rafael Cabral the wrong way to make the score 4-2 in the 66-minute.

Dreyer pulls one back. pic.twitter.com/Kj8N2VYQfV — San Diego FC (@sandiegofc) April 19, 2026

Despite growing into the match offensively in the second half, SDFC were held at two goals on the night, falling 4-2 on the road at America First Field to Real Salt Lake.

The loss extends SDFC’s winless streak to five straight MLS matches, having lost in three consecutive MLS games.

A quick midweek MLS turnaround for SDFC, staying on the road for matchday 9 to take on the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night, April 22, at Shell Energy Stadium.