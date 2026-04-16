LA Galaxy Embarrassed and Eliminated 3-0 At Home

Los Angeles, Calif. — The LA Galaxy were overcome by a scarlet wave, both in the stands and on the field, as they fell 3-0 (2-7 on aggregate) at home to Liga MX champions, Toluca, in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

“I felt like our guys put in an effort, but we weren’t good enough to win," LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney told The Sporting Tribune in a press conference after the Galaxy’s loss. “We knew we had to score three goals, and that means a lot of things tactically. Having to take risks against a very good team that could cost you. And we don’t deal with some situations."

The loss eliminates the Galaxy from continental competition, and although LA had a small glimmer of hope going into the match courtesy of their two away goals, keeping Toluca quiet offensively was always going to be a big ask for this Galaxy defense.

Needing a 2-0 or a 3-1 scoreline to win the tie, the Galaxy gave themselves a mountain to climb by conceding in the 10th minute. After a defensive mistake, the first of many for a shaky Galaxy backline, Toluca recovered the ball deep in the Galaxy defensive third. Defender Jesús Gallardo saw the space LA afforded him, didn’t think twice, and unleashed a wicked strike into the top left of Galaxy Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski’s net for the opening goal.

The goal shell shocked the Galaxy, who struggled to put anything offensive together. A Galactic attack that has struggled at times this season to create suffered again at the worst possible moment. When they did get forward, most attacks would break down.

Toluca, however, had no such trouble.

The 15,473 fans in attendance, mostly Toluca fans, were treated to a second-half rout, as striker Paulinho took control of the match again, scoring two goals on the evening, to take his tally in the fixture to five goals.

The Portuguese striker’s first of the night, capped off another exemplary Toluca counterattack goal with an inch-perfect ball by Helinho, setting up the 2-0.

Fina definición para el doblete de Paulinho 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Dcn9IMgUI7 — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) April 16, 2026

His second of the night, a superb chip to finish off a Nicolás Castro pass, effectively killed the tie and took any fight left out of the Galaxy by the 64th minute with a 3-0 scoreline.

A chorus of Oles from the Toluca fans in the last 20 minutes was followed by more remonstrating from the home crowd at full-time. The home support met the Galaxy with fevered shouts of “We want better” for the second straight game, intermixed with calls for “Vanney out.”

“Look, nobody, nobody ever likes to hear that. I mean, it’s not what we do it for," Vanney said in response to the chants about his future.

“But I think what it did to this group is it galvanizes the locker room a little bit more. It’s like, okay, we’ve got to, it’s us. We got to answer the bell here, and we’ve got to respond.

The only silver lining around elimination is that the Galaxy can now focus squarely on MLS play. They’ll look to follow up a positive performance and 2-1 away win at Austin on matchday 7 with another victory in a second successive Texas tussle with FC Dallas.

A visibly angry Maya Yoshida was unequivocal when asked if there were benefits to focusing solely on league play. “Whether we like it or not,” the Galaxy captain said flatly. “We have to make it good, we have no choice.”

The Galaxy will see just how good they can get on Saturday against Dallas.