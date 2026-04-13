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SOCCER · 2 hours ago

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid – Heavyweight Liquidation in Bavaria

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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The quarter-final cycle concludes with a clash of titans as Bayern Munich hosts Real Madrid, holding a 2-1 aggregate edge. Market sentiment has moved decisively in favor of the German giants, with Kalshi assigning Bayern a dominant 63% win probability for the second leg. This valuation reflects a catastrophic period of roster volatility for Real Madrid, which is currently operating without its primary goalkeeper (Courtois), its leading winger (Rodrygo), and now its midfield anchor, Aurelien Tchouameni, who is suspended for the return trip.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

Bayern Munich, by contrast, enters the match as a bullish indicator for European dominance. Harry Kane (11 goals) and Luis Díaz have transformed the Allianz Arena into one of the highest-yielding attacking environments in the sport. While Kylian Mbappé remains a constant threat to trigger a Madrid comeback, the quality edge has shifted toward Vincent Kompany’s unit. If Madrid’s depleted rotation cannot neutralize Michael Olise and Kane, the market is primed for a total liquidation of the 15-time champions’ 2026 campaign.

Spain is our pick to win the 2026 World Cup. Find out why here.

Where to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

  • Channel/Streaming: Paramount+ 

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid Kalshi Prediction Market Odds

  • Individual Leg Win Probability: Bayern Munich 63% | Real Madrid 21% | Tie 17% 

  • Spread: Bayern Munich wins by >1.5 goals (41% probability) 

  • Total: Over 3.5 goals scored (55% probability) 

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