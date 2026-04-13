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SOCCER · 3 hours ago

Arsenal vs. Sporting CP – Consolidating the London Lead

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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Wednesday’s slate features a tactical consolidation at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal looks to protect their 1-0 aggregate lead over Sporting CP. Following Kai Havertz’s late-match goal in Lisbon, the Gunners have been re-indexed as heavy 67% favorites on Kalshi to win the return leg. Market sentiment remains overwhelmingly bullish on Mikel Arteta’s squad, which has maintained a perfect home record in the competition this season.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

Sporting CP’s valuation took a hit after failing to secure a home result, though they received a minor regulatory boost when UEFA confirmed top scorer Luis Javier Suarez is not suspended for this leg after a card confusion. Arsenal’s primary risk variable involves the disciplinary status of Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard, who both face a one-match ban if cautioned. If Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka can maintain their high-volume attacking form, the market is primed for a London takeover to secure Arsenal’s third consecutive quarter-final advancement.

Spain is our pick to win the 2026 World Cup. Find out why here.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs. Sporting CP

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

  • Channel/Streaming: Paramount+ 

Arsenal vs. Sporting CP Kalshi Prediction Market Odds

  • Individual Leg Win Probability: Arsenal 67% | Sporting CP 14% | Tie 20% 

  • Spread: Arsenal wins by >1.5 goals (49% probability) 

  • Total: Over 2.5 goals scored (54% probability) 

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