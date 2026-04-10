LAFC Have Found Their Identity, the LA Galaxy Are Still Searching

There is a moment, early in every season, when two teams can occupy the same city, operate under the same constraints, and yet begin to reveal entirely different truths about themselves.

In Los Angeles, that moment has already arrived. LAFC and the LA Galaxy are not just separated by points in the table, or by form, or by the noise that typically surrounds them. What is emerging between them, even this early, is something quieter and more structural — a divergence in identity, in clarity, in the degree to which each team understands what it is when the season begins to take shape.

The standings, at this stage, can be deceptive — not because it is wrong, not because the results themselves are misleading, but because what it offers is still only a fragment, a partial rendering of something that has not yet had the time to fully reveal itself, a snapshot mistaken for a story before the rhythms, pressures, and repetitions of a season have had the chance to settle into something recognizable.

In a league like MLS, where identity is constantly negotiated rather than declared — shaped as much by travel and roster churn as by tactics, as much by the constraints of a salary cap as by the ambitions of the clubs operating within it — April rarely provides certainty. What it provides instead are signals: small patterns, recurring tendencies, the first outlines of structure beginning to appear, not as conclusions, but as possibilities.

And yet, as MLS studio host Sacha Kljestan pointed out, there is always a point — even this early — when those signals begin to stabilize, when what once felt provisional starts to hold its shape long enough to be examined, if not yet fully understood.

“Yeah, it’s still pretty early,” he said, “but I would say now through six league games, we kind of are starting to get a real picture where we can make some judgments.”

In Los Angeles where results speak louder than intentions, those judgments are already beginning to diverge — not in the obvious language of rivalry, not in the reductive framing of one team rising as the other falls, but in something quieter, more structural, and ultimately more telling: the way in which two teams, operating under the same conditions and within the same league ecosystem, are arriving at very different answers to the one underlying question.

Who are you, really, once the season begins to ask something of you?

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For LAFC, the answer, at least in these opening weeks, feels less like something imposed and more like something uncovered — a clarity that has not been forced into existence, but has instead emerged through repetition, through adjustment, through a series of small decisions that, taken together, begin to resemble intention.

When asked what is driving that early cohesion — particularly under a new coach — Kljestan did not point to a single breakthrough or a singular idea, but to something more layered, more cumulative, and, in many ways, more sustainable:

“I don’t think there’s one thing. It would be difficult to say what is the one thing that makes them so good. But I can tell you a few things. First and foremost, I think they probably have the deepest squad in the league this year. They’ve got so many options — players that could be starters or would be starters on many teams throughout the league… and then guys that don’t even get in the game, plus players that are still injured. It’s just a very, very deep, very talented team.”

David Martínez banger to win it in stoppage time! 🚨 LAFC advance to @TheChampions quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/ZSqIe4k6po — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 18, 2026

That depth has not remained abstract. It has shown itself in the ways LAFC have been able to absorb disruption without losing shape, to rotate without fracturing, to arrive at matches looking not diminished by change but sharpened by it.

The 6–0 dismantling of Orlando City was the most visible expression of that, but it was not just the scoreline that mattered. It was the way the attack unfolded — not forced, not improvised, but newly aligned. Marc Dos Santos’ adjustment to Son Heung-Min’s role — moving him away from the demands of a lone No. 9 and into a more fluid, forward-facing position — did more than free an individual player. It redistributed the attack itself.

Nathan Ordaz absorbed the physicality. Son interpreted the space. Denis Bouanga arrived into moments already tilted in his favor.

Four assists from Son did not simply mark a standout performance. They revealed a structure that had, until that point, been searching for its most natural expression.

Kljestan’s second observation meets that same idea from a different angle:

“I think Marc Dos Santos has done a really good job getting everybody to figure out what they’re good at. We’d all love to see them have a little more possession, but Son and Bouanga and Ordaz and Martínez, they’re just maybe a little better playing on the counterattack, and they’re good at that.”

Sonny's goal from the stands ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/OjQePt3cSK — LAFC (@LAFC) April 8, 2026

There is a kind of restraint in that recognition — a willingness to accept the team that exists rather than chase the team one imagines. LAFC have not tried to impose control where directness serves them better. They have not mistaken possession for authority. They have leaned into the reality of their own strengths.

And behind it, the defensive structure has held with a consistency that gives everything else permission to function.

“They haven’t made mistakes,” Kljestan said. “They’re in the zone right now. They’re playing really to the height of their abilities, and that’s gone a long way in keeping all these shutouts.”

LAFC have yet to concede a goal in MLS play.

Not through spectacle, but through accumulation — decisions made correctly, distances held consistently, communication that does not break under pressure. Hugo Lloris anchors it, but the stability belongs to the collective.

And so the familiar question returns, as it always does with this club.

Is this version different?

Kljestan does not rush to answer it, but he does not dismiss it either.

“Yes, I do think that LAFC has a massive opportunity in this season’s Champions Cup because of how deep they are and because of how talented they are. Do I believe that they can win the whole tournament? Yes, absolutely. But the margins between them and the top teams are still pretty small.”

And that is where LAFC now resides — not in certainty, but in possibility, in that narrow space where structure, depth, and identity finally align closely enough to make something more feel attainable.

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If LAFC’s early identity is defined by clarity, the LA Galaxy’s feels shaped by something more unsettled — not absence in the sense of emptiness, but absence in the sense of something once central now missing, and the structure that once relied on it still adjusting to its removal.

Riqui Puig is the most visible part of that absence, and Kljestan does not minimize its impact:

“Any team that relied so much on a player like Riqui Puig to then play without him, it’s always going to be a drop-off. If you took Riqui Puig off of any team in Major League Soccer, there would definitely be a dip.”

But what follows is where the analysis deepens — because the problem, as he sees it, is not confined to what the Galaxy have lost in possession, but extends into how they function the moment that possession disappears.

“What I think the main problem is for the LA Galaxy is that they just don’t defend well. They don’t focus enough on being good without the ball — winning it back fast, being organized behind the ball. It almost happens when they’re in possession. When the Galaxy have the ball, they seem to be at their most vulnerable.”

That vulnerability has begun to define their early season and it is one that carried over from past seasons.

When possession turns, structure dissolves. The distances stretch. The reaction comes too late. Control, instead of stabilizing the team, becomes the very moment in which it is most exposed.

And this is where identity becomes less theoretical and more immediate. Because identity is not what a team says it is. It is what remains when the game speeds up, when structure is tested, when instinct replaces instruction.

For the Galaxy, that identity is still being negotiated.

There is a familiar explanation available — the MLS Cup championship hangover, the idea that success in MLS inevitably leads to regression. But Kljestan rejects that framing outright.

“I don’t buy into that at all. The Galaxy always knew they were going to have to get rid of some players due to salary cap restrictions before they won the title. Those are just excuses.”

What remains, then, is not inevitability, but responsibility.

“They need to have a better organization behind the ball, that’s for sure,” he added, noting as well that the team may need to “change a little bit and be a little bit more defensively, structurally sound.”

That shift — from reliance to structure — is not immediate. It requires repetition, adjustment, and, perhaps most importantly, a willingness to become something different from what worked before.

And yet, even here, the outlook is not bleak.

“I think they’re a little bit lower in the table than they probably will be at the end of the season,” Kljestan said. “I don’t think they’re going to be languishing towards the bottom.”

The rise, if it comes, will not come from waiting for the past to return. It will come from building something new.

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The instinct, when two teams share a city, is to draw a line between them — to construct a narrative of opposition, of ascent versus decline. But early April resists that instinct.

What is unfolding in Los Angeles is not a rivalry story, but a study in formation — two teams moving through the same landscape at different speeds, one arriving at clarity, the other still negotiating its terms.

There is still time.

But the table, even now, has begun to do what it always eventually does: stop misleading, and start revealing. LAFC sits at the top of the Supporters Shield. It’s not the whole picture. But enough of it to matter.