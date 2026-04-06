Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: Champions League Quarter-final Leg 1 Preview

Wednesday’s action shifts to the Spotify Camp Nou for a high-stakes Spanish Civil War as Barcelona hosts Atlético Madrid. Barcelona enters the market as a heavy -190 favorite, reflecting a dominant 65% win probability as they look to extend an unbeaten run of eight games.

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However, the Blaugrana portfolio suffered a major liquidation event during the international break: star winger Raphinha is ruled out for five weeks with a right hamstring injury. This removes a player responsible for 20 goals this season from Hansi Flick’s rotation. The creative gravity now shifts to 18-year-old Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford, who is expected to reclaim market share in the starting XI. They face a Diego Simeone defense that allowed zero fastbreak points in their previous round and features Julián Alvarez (8 UCL goals). If Barcelona‘s high-possession engine (60.8%) can bypass Atleti’s elite defensive block, the market expects a first-leg coronation for the Catalan side.

Where to Watch Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid

Time: 3:00 PM ET / 21:00 CET

Channel: Paramount+ (USA)

Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid Kalshi Prediction Market Odds

Win Probability: Barcelona 65% | Atlético Madrid 17% | Tie 20%

Moneyline: BAR -190

Over/Under: 3.5 Goals

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