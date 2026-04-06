Market Analysis: Real Madrid vs. Bayern München 2026 Champions League Quarter-final Leg 1 Preview

Tuesday night’s opening leg at the Santiago Bernabéu presents a true heavyweight liquidation as Real Madrid hosts Bayern München to kick off the 2026 Champions League quarter-finals. Market sentiment on Kalshi currently reflects a tightly contested valuation, with Bayern München carrying a 46% win probability for the individual leg—despite the Spanish giants’ historical dominance at home.

We’re picking Bayern Munich to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

The Real Madrid portfolio is currently facing significant downward pressure due to an escalating injury crisis. The liquidation of Rodrygo Goes following a torn ACL and meniscus rupture has removed a high-yield offensive asset for the remainder of the season. Compounding this volatility, Thibaut Courtois is sidelined for six weeks with a quad injury, leaving Andriy Lunin to anchor the defense. While Kylian Mbappé (the competition’s top scorer with 13 goals) remains the primary bullish signal for Madrid, traders are actively hedging against their depleted forward line. Conversely, Bayern enters with Harry Kane (10 goals) leading a unit that dismantled Atalanta 10-2 on aggregate in the previous round.

Where to Watch Real Madrid vs. Bayern München

Time: 3:00 PM ET / 21:00 CET [Image 1]

Channel: Paramount+, CBS Sports (USA); Amazon Prime (Germany)

Real Madrid vs. Bayern München Kalshi Prediction Market Odds

Win Probability: Real Madrid 34% | Bayern München 46% | Tie 23%

Moneyline: MUN +120

Over/Under: 3.5 Goals

Spain is our pick to win the 2026 World Cup. Find out why here.