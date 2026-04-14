Metropolitano Resilience: Atlético Madrid Outlasts Barcelona

Atlético Madrid survived a high-speed offensive onslaught from Barcelona at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, losing the match 2-1 but advancing 3-2 on aggregate. Before a capacity crowd of 69,268, Barcelona controlled a blistering 70.9% of possession and peppered Atlético with 15 shot attempts (eight on goal).

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However, Ademola Lookman served as the tactical equalizer for the hosts, scoring a critical 31st-minute goal, assisted by Marcos Llorente, that proved the difference in the quarterfinal series.

Barcelona’s dynamic duo of Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal acted as the primary scoring engines, with Yamal opening the scoring in the fourth minute before Torres doubled the lead at the 24th minute. Torres led the Blaugrana offense, but Dani Olmo served as an elite setup man, facilitating the transition game that nearly broke Atlético’s defensive wall. The match turned volatile in the 79th minute when Eric García was shown a red card, forcing a short-handed Barcelona to chase the final aggregate goal with reduced numbers against Diego Simeone’s disciplined low block.

Statistically, Atlético’s control-the-clock strategy was pushed to the limit, as they were limited to just 29.1% possession. Despite the discrepancy, they matched Barca with 15 total shots, utilizing the counter-attack to keep the aggregate lead intact. Jan Oblak was the defensive anchor, recording seven saves to preserve the slim margin. While Barcelona’s offense was on full display early, the 79th-minute dismissal and Atlético’s veteran poise in the final 90’+6′ window ensured that the Catalan comeback fell just one goal short.

Next up for Atlético is a semifinal meeting with the winner of Wednesday’s Sporting vs. Arsenal matchup.

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