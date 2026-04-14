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SOCCER · 2 hours ago

PSG Silences Anfield To Advance to Champions League Semis

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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Paris Saint-Germain hit Anfield for a UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal return date with Liverpool, and the visitors showcased why clinical finishing is the ultimate currency in European football.

We’re picking Bayern to win the UEFA Champions League. Find out why here.

Why Tactical Efficiency Overwhelmed Liverpool’s High-Volume Attack

Despite the Reds controlling 52.6% of the possession and unleashing a staggering 21 shot attempts, they failed to find the back of the net, ultimately falling 2-0 (4-0 on aggregate). The culprit from the Parisian attack, Ousmane Dembélé, served as the elite closer, dismantling the Liverpool defense with a 72nd-minute strike before adding a decisive second in the 90’+1′ minute to punch PSG’s ticket to the semifinals.

Liverpool’s approach was evident in their shot volume, but their inability to test the keeper, recording only five shots on goal, proved fatal. The Reds were dealt a significant blow in the 31st minute when Hugo Ekitiké was forced off injured, replaced by Mohamed Salah. While Salah attempted to inject energy, the Parisian defense remained strong, forcing Liverpool into low-efficiency looks. Bradley Barcola acted as the perfect set-up man to Dembélé’s heroics, providing the assist on the final goal while PSG’s backline absorbed eight corner kicks without breaking rhythm.

Strategically, PSG’s 47.4% possession was a masterclass in containment and counter-attacking. They manufactured six shots on goal from just 12 attempts, proving to be twice as efficient as their hosts. Alexis Mac Allister and Ibrahima Konaté both picked up yellow cards as frustration boiled over in the second half, reflecting a Liverpool team that maxed out its possession but lacked the consistency required to overturn the aggregate deficit.

PSG now moves forward as a definitive title contender, having neutralized one of the world’s most intimidating atmospheres. Next up is a meeting with the winner of tomorrow’s match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Spain is our pick to win the 2026 World Cup. Find out why here.

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