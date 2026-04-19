LA Galaxy Fights Back for 2-2 Dallas Draw

Frisco, Texas — Five first-half fightback minutes saved the LA Galaxy’s matchday on Saturday.

The Galaxy came back from an early two-goal deficit to tie the match through a Joseph Paintsil strike before the end of the first half and earn a point on the road at FC Dallas on April 18, 2026.

Hard fought point on the road. pic.twitter.com/uSHTPiJyJn — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) April 19, 2026

For Paintsil, who got his first start after being out injured for six weeks, the goal was a welcome sight. Especially as the winger fights for fitness to be included in Ghana’s World Cup squad.

“Being on the score sheet today, it has really made me feel really good. It boosts my energy to also give me more confidence to go to the next game,” the DP winger said in a post-match press conference.

“And, yeah, the team did everything possible to take this one point. I’m just really grateful that I’m still healthy and for getting minutes in this game against Dallas.”

Paintsil’s goal capped the comeback, but credit for it happening at all.

The fightback was admirable from the Galaxy, who showed much more heart in this match than in their loss on Wednesday. Indeed, only a Paintsil miss on a one-on-one breakaway spared the hosts from the embarrassment of losing a two-goal lead at home.

And it all sprang from a tactical tweak around Justin Haak.

“I came to the group. I said, Move Justin to the midfield. Go with a back four so that we could play four against three, and in going four against three and pushing Lucas higher and pushing Justin higher, I felt immediately from that point they didn’t have a beat on how to press us and how to get to us so quick… And that’s to me how we got back in the first half,” LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney explained of how his team rescued a point.

And although the fightback is to be praised, it was only necessary because of the Galaxy’s terrible start.

Just like it was midweek in their Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal loss to Toluca, the Galaxy fell behind early. Captain Maya Yoshida’s extremely loose back pass was cut off by Peter Musa to put the hosts up 1-0 in the 8th minute.

Musa would inflict more pain on LA in the 38th minute. After a giveaway in their defensive third, Dallas Midfielder Christian Cappis played an inch-perfect ball across goal for Musa to meet and push home for the 2-0 lead.

And that should have been it for Dallas. They should have been able to see the match out in a place that the Galaxy hasn’t won at since 2015.

LA Galaxy goal scorers Lucas Sanabria and Joseph Paintsil congratulate each other during the LA Galaxy’s 2-2 come-from-behind draw against FC Dallas on Saturday, April 18, 2026 in Frisco, Texas.

But Lucas Sanabria would have other ideas.

The Uruguayan’s speculative shot found the net to give the Galaxy hope and make the score 2-1 in the 43rd minute.

Just five minutes later, in first-half injury time, Gabriel Pec would find Paintsil behind the Dallas defense for the Ghanaian international to tie the score 2-2 with a blast into the roof of the net.

Although each side had chances, including a disallowed goal for Dallas late in the second half, the Galaxy held on for a vital road point. For a team that has been on the road for its last few matches, the ability to get something from nothing away will be a big boost for Vanney’s team’s mentals.

“It’s everything,” LA Galaxy Defender John Nelson confessed of rescuing a tie.

“Credit to the boys. You know, maybe we made a mistake in the first half that cost us the first goal. Credit to the guys. We didn’t give up. We came back for sure, showed growth from last year. Because I think maybe even last year we would have maybe put our heads down and just kind of gave up, unfortunately, but I think this year, the Austin win and now this going into Columbus, it’s everything.”

Joseph Paintsil opens his 2026 account! LA equalizes it just before half. pic.twitter.com/B3nh6TqHZn — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 19, 2026

The reaction also goes a long way in showing that this team is willing to fight for an embattled head coach. After each of their current setbacks, LA has won and drawn in places where they don’t traditionally play well. If they can do it again against the Crew, they might’ve turned a page.

Perhaps one of the few that isn’t as surprised is Vanney himself.

“This team is good, and this team believes in each other. They believe in the process and what we’re doing, so I think that’s what you’re seeing. You come back in games like that because you believe in what we’re doing,” the two-time MLS Cup Winner said matter-of-factly.

Saturday’s draw cost the Galaxy, however. Painstil, João Klauss, and Emiro Garces were all forced off injured in the second half.

Vanney confirmed none is at risk of serious injury, but with such a quick turnaround, the Galaxy coach might find his options limited against the Columbus Crew on Wednesday.

If his team shows the heart they showed against Dallas from the opening whistle, Vanney could see his team spring a surprise in Columbus despite that.

“This group believes in the process, and they believe in each other. They know what we’ve been through at the beginning of the year, and they know what we’re capable of achieving through the season.”

The Galaxy will look to achieve another result on Wednesday at Columbus.