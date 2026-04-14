Champions League Quarter-Final Market Report: Win Probabilities and Injury Liquidation

Real Madrid vs. Bayern München - Champions League Quarterfinal

Real Madrid vs. Bayern München (Leg 1 Recap)

The opening leg at the Santiago Bernabéu saw a significant devaluation of Real Madrid's portfolio amid a compounding injury crisis. Being without Rodrygo (ACL tear) and Thibaut Courtois (quad injury) forced Alvaro Arbeloa into a defensive hedge that failed to contain a dominant Bayern München unit. Luis Díaz and Harry Kane (11 goals) spearheaded a clinical attack that secured a 2-1 away victory for the German giants, though a late Kylian Mbappé strike preserved a glimmer of comeback equity for the 15-time champions.

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid (Leg 2): Heavyweight Liquidation

The quarter-final cycle concludes at the Allianz Arena, where Bayern Munich is trading as a dominant 62% favorite. This valuation reflects the catastrophic roster volatility for Real Madrid, who must now navigate the return leg without suspended midfield anchor Aurelien Tchouameni. While Kylian Mbappé remains a threat to trigger a recovery, the 42% probability of a Bayern win by >1.5 goals suggests the market is prepared for a total liquidation of the 15-time champions' campaign. Bayern's 85% chance of advancing furthers the Germans' case.

Spain is our pick to win the 2026 World Cup. Find out why here.