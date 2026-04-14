Champions League Quarter-Final Market Report: Win Probabilities and Injury Liquidation

Arsenal vs. Sporting CP - Champions League Quarterfinal
Sporting CP vs. Arsenal (Leg 1 Recap)
In Lisbon, Arsenal entered as a slight favorite and successfully consolidated their position with a disciplined 1-0 victory. Despite minor fitness volatility for Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, the Gunners leveraged a late goal from Kai Havertz to secure a crucial lead. Sporting CP, forced to play without suspended captain Morten Hjulmand, struggled to find high-yield opportunities against an Arsenal defense that leads the competition in clean sheets.
Arsenal vs. Sporting CP (Leg 2): The London Coronation
Following their late-match victory in Lisbon, Arsenal returns to the Emirates Stadium as an overwhelming 68% favorite to win the second leg. Market sentiment is almost entirely bullish on Mikel Arteta’s squad, with a 43% probability of the Gunners winning by over 1.5 goals. While Sporting received a regulatory boost as Luis Javier Suarez avoided a suspension, the market is pricing a London takeover to secure Arsenal’s semi-final berth. The English giants lead all UCL teams in probability of advancing, at 93%.
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