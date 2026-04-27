Angel City FC comes up short against Portland in their first game back from the international break

LOS ANGELES — The international break has come to an end, and the NWSL is back. In Los Angeles at the always lively BMO Stadium, Angel City FC and Portland Thorns faced off. This hard fought physical and at times frustrating match ended in a 2-1 win for the Thorns. These two teams came into this one holding extremely similar records, Angel City FC with three wins and one loss, while Portland had three wins, one draw and one loss. This one was going to show who could rise above, and that Portland did.

Forward Pietra Tordin opened up the scoring in this game in the 76th minute for Portland. Along with the celebration that came from the away team, there was confusion coming from the home team. Following the game veteran and captain defender Sarah Gorden said that they thought there was a foul on the play that led to the goal.

“On the first goal we did feel like there was a foul on the play and that’s kind of why we were hoping that the ref would look at it, we felt like there was a push in the back.” Gorden continued, “I’m one of those people that will never blame one moment or one call or no call on a reason that things don’t go our way.”

No one team today was noticeably more dominant than the other. Angel City FC head coach Alex Straus mentioned that in a result like this one, it is due to their own mistakes. He said that in their last game before the international break on April 3 against the Orlando Pride, they were “pretty average”. While touching on what they need to change, he had an emphasis on how if the game were to end after the first half, there needs to be more energy and production right out the gate.

A highlight for the Los Angeles team came from Prisca Chilufya who was subbed into the game late in the second half put a point on the board for LA, and did not hold back any energy. The Kitwe, Zambia native in a break away moment sprinted towards the goal and made sure to be the first one to put a foot on it.

Chilufya’s goal made the score 2-1, and even though the goal came in the 98th minute there is something to be said for being able to still score with only moments left in the game rather than remaining scoreless.

“I think it’s extremely important [to end the game with Prisca’s goal].” Gorden then added, “Prisca’s goal gave us a little bit of life even though we only had a few minutes left, it gave us a little bit of life to go out there and try and push for just anything to make anything happen.”

Angel City is currently dealing with a few injured players that have been key assets to the team. In this thriller of a game, one of the few players that were drafted to the inaugural Angel City FC season, June Endo, entered this game coming back from injury. Endo received welcoming cheers from the Angel City FC crowd as she jogged onto the field, and of course again when she made her first play.

“To echo Prisca, I mean it’s amazing to have Jun come back.” Gorden went on to say, “she’s worked so hard and had some unfortunate injuries, so to see her out there, you guys can see the magic she brings is really special.”

Angel City FC now have a record of three wins and two loses, and are ranked 5th in the National Women’s Soccer League following this loss.