L.A.'s FIFA Fan Festival roars as Mexico opens the World Cup in convincing fashion

LOS ANGELES — The FIFA World Cup Fan Festival presented its first day at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Thursday Morning, and by the time Raúl Jiménez headed home Mexico's second goal, the venue had gone wild in celebration.

It was simply that kind of day from the beginning. Thousands of elated and hopeful soccer fans poured into the historic Coliseum grounds for a grand, sponsored and sun-soaked gathering of everything that makes the World Cup an event unlike any other on the planet. For a city as soccer-obsessed as Los Angeles, with a fanbase as passionate as the one El Tri brings, day one felt less like a warmup and more like a statement.

The festival floor was packed with activations from some of the biggest names in the game. LAFC and LA Galaxy, the city's two MLS clubs, each boasted stations at the event, a nod to the city's continuously growing soccer identity. Sponsors, including Coca-Cola, Kia, Hyundai, DoorDash, Amgen, LA Metro and Telemundo each set up their own interactive experiences that kept fans moving, competing and snapping photos long before kickoff.

While the fun was being had, the music made sure to match the energy. Mando Fresko served as the DJ host throughout the day, keeping the vibes high while the fans bounced around. Even Los Lobos, a group of East LA musical icons, took the stage and injected the festival with soul.

Although exciting, all of the pregame festivities were simply a prelude to the reason everyone was truly in attendance.

When Mexico vs. South Africa kicked off on the big screen behind the stage, the energy transformed. The opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, being played at a boisterous Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in front of over 80,000 fans, was being lived simultaneously by thousands more right in LA.

It didn't take long for the crowd to have its first true eruption of the day. Julián Quiñones put Mexico on the board in just the ninth minute of action, taking advantage of a costly turnover from South Africa deep in its own territory. The festival grounds went from buzzing to electric in an instant.

Absolute madness as Julián Quiñones claims the first goal of the #FIFAWorldCup for Mexico. pic.twitter.com/3H0vZEm7QW — Holdenn (@holdenngraff) June 11, 2026

After both sides went scoreless through the remainder of the opening 45 minutes, the second half brought drama and intensity. South Africa found itself fighting an even harsher uphill battle after midfielder Sphephelo Sithole was sent off with a red card in minute 49 for clipping the heels of Mexico's Brian Gutiérrez as he made a run towards goal. With Bafana Bafana down to 10 men, they quickly paid the price.

Forward Raúl Jiménez, a beloved figure of El Tri, leapt through the air to head home Mexico's second goal in the 67th minute on a well-placed cross from fellow forward Roberto Alvarado. It was the 35-year-old's first-ever World Cup goal, after years of adversity and perseverance.

Raúl Jiménez comes through with Mexico’s second score in the 67th minute and it’s 2-0. What a day and moment for these fans.#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/lOCoOicpCJ — Holdenn (@holdenngraff) June 11, 2026

Things only continued to go from bad to worse for South Africa, going from 10 men to nine in the 84th minute when midfielder Themba Zwane was shown a red card. Mexico's César Montes garnered the third red card of the game in the second minute of stoppage time, but his side had already done enough to seal the victory by that point.

Three red cards total in a single World Cup opener certainly represents a historic oddity, but it was one that fit in with the over-the-top spectacle of it all. Mexico 2, South Africa 0. El Tri is off and running with three momentous points to its name.

Back on the festival grounds, the victory party had spilled out in every direction. Loyal fans jumped and bounced in waves, arms raised, chanting "Mexico! Mexico!" as they streamed towards the exits, riding the high of a statement win in the tournament opener. Nobody was in a rush to leave. In fact, they seemed prepared for the next game to kick off.

Day one of the fan fest, in all certainty, delivered. The World Cup has arrived, and the city is ready for it. With the United States set to make its 2026 tournament debut tomorrow evening against Paraguay just nine miles away, day two might just set an entirely new tone.