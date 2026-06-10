All-Time World Cup Best Goal Scorers: Top 10 Leaderboard

You Tell Us! Who is the Greatest Goal Scorer in World Cup History?

Join the All-Time World Cup Scoring Debate

The ultimate tournament scoring big board is officially live, cementing the statistical legacies of the most ruthless finishers to ever step onto a pitch. But while the cold record books are permanently etched in stone, the debate over historical dominance and positional value is always wide open.

Who is your definitive choice for the single most unplayable goal scorer in World Cup history?

The Efficiency Paradox: Do you crown Miroslav Klose as the undisputed No. 1 for his incredible multi-tournament endurance, or do Ronaldo and Gerd Müller command a higher legacy tier due to their superior, unhinged goals-per-match metrics?

The Mbappé Trajectory: Barring a catastrophic physical setback, is it a foregone conclusion that Kylian Mbappé will completely liquidate Klose's record of 16 goals, or will defensive systems find a way to neutralize his linear acceleration?

The Single-Tournament Masterclass: Where does Just Fontaine’s mind-boggling 13-goal campaign in 1958 rank on your personal list? Is it the greatest statistical anomaly in the history of global sports, or a product of a wide-open historical tactical meta?

The Messi Coronation: Did Lionel Messi's legendary, high-stakes run through the 2022 knockout brackets permanently validate his entry into the top-five scoring penthouse, or do you view him primarily as a deep-lying playmaker who happens to collect volume?

Sound off in the comments section below: Which legendary finisher from our double-digit 10-goal committee is the most criminally underrated asset in football history, and whose record is the safest from being broken?