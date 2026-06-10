GK Sandra Paños joins contending San Diego Wave FC

Wave FC continues to add to its contending roster.

San Diego, the leading team in the NWSL at the halfway point of the season, has signed a highly decorated and experienced starting goalkeeper, agreeing to terms with Sandra Paños on a three-year deal. Paños, 33, last played for Club América of Liga MX.

“She is a world-class goalkeeper with experience and leadership at the highest levels of the game, which will be a tremendous addition to our team,” Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton said in a statement.

“Bringing a player of her caliber to the Wave reflects the ambition of our Club as we continue working toward winning a championship, and we’re thrilled to have her join this team.”

San Diego Wave FC has signed Spanish international goalkeeper Sandra Paños to a three-year deal. “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to the team and doing everything I can to help the Wave compete for championships.” pic.twitter.com/ZYK0Czk6nI — Sebastian Sanchez (@Sanchez_Reports) June 10, 2026

Paños joins a goalkeeping group that includes DiDi Haracic, Leah Freeman, and Luisa Agudelo. Despite the club's success in 2026, the goalkeeping position has been underwhelming—they have missed Kailen Sheridan in net, who signed with the North Carolina Courage this offseason.

Sheridan was a reliable option between the posts for San Diego, logging 87 starts and was named the NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022. Haracic and Freeman have split time in goal and have allowed an average of one goal per game. Paños should bolster the defensive collective.

Last month, Paños helped Club América secure the Liga MX Femenil Clausura title and was given the “Portera de la Final” in the match against Monterrey. She played three seasons in Mexico, appearing in 72 matches and recording 143 saves and 38 clean sheets.

Paños has built a legacy at FC Barcelona and on the international stage, solidifying herself as an all-time great. She began her professional career in 2010 with Levante UD at 17, where she spent five seasons before transferring to the prestigious club.

The Alicante, Spain native spent nine seasons with Barcelona, where she posted 171 clean sheets in 279 matches. She played a key role in winning 23 titles, including three UEFA Champions League championships and five Liga F Champions. She’s made 54 caps with Spain.

The veteran goalkeeper is now tasked with bringing the first NWSL championship to San Diego.

“The Wave has a talented group of players, and the Club’s strong foundation and ambition are what attracted me here,” Paños said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to the team and doing everything I can to help the Wave compete for championships.”

24 career trophies to her name pic.twitter.com/diVvQIZMaZ — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) June 10, 2026

This was the second marquee addition the Wave have made since the 2026 season began. Back in March, the club agreed to a record-breaking transfer agreement to bring USWNT star Catarina Macario back to San Diego. She signed one of the largest contracts in women’s soccer history, using the league's new High Impact Player Rule.

Macario has yet to debut with the club. There haven’t been any updates on her status, but she has been listed with a heel injury since arriving. When healthy, she will join Dudinha and Lia Godfrey in the attack. Dudinha is playing at an MVP level with nine goal contributions (five goals, four assists), while Godfrey is on a rookie of the year trajectory with four goals.

Dudinha, a Brazilian attacker, recently suffered a knee injury in a friendly against the United States. Her future status remains unclear.

The Wave have the second-most goals (19) this season, behind Portland (20). They lead the league in total passes (6,443) and shots on target (77), and are tied with Orlando for the most shots (135). With eight wins and one draw, they lead the NWSL with 25 points.

San Diego’s backline has been exceptional this season, allowing just 13 goals (tied for the 4th-fewest). The center-back duo of Kennedy Wesley and Kristen McNabb is one of the best pairings in the league. Rookie left back Mimi Van Zanten continues to ascend, joined by Perle Morroni on the opposite side.

Paños, paired with a strong defense and an explosive attack, should put the rest of the NWSL on notice once they return from the June break. San Diego will host Gotham FC at Snapdragon Stadium on the 4th of July.