Ranking Top 9 USMNT Players Most Likely to Score in the World Cup Ahead of Paraguay Matchup

You Tell Us: Which USMNT Player is Most Likely to Score at the World Cup?

Sound Off on the 9-Man Scoring Hierarchy

The attacking portfolio is officially drawn up, but the ultimate tactical debate over who deserves the keys to the frontline is just getting started.

Who is your definitive choice to serve as the alpha finisher when the tournament lights turn on?

The Talisman Portfolio: Is there any world where the entire attack doesn't completely flow through Christian Pulisic's structural spacing gravity, or are we putting entirely too much systemic weight on his shoulders?

The High-Variance No. 9: Do you fully buy into the space-creation mechanics and high-end expected goals ($xG$) metrics defining Folarin Balogun's utility, or should Ricardo Pepi's elite international conversion rate claim the definitive starting mantle?

The Inverted Flank Catalyst: Which winger inside this 9-man deck serves as the ultimate high-leverage wildcard capable of completely tilting a match off the bench against an elite European defensive block?

Drop your take in the comments section below: Which player on this 9-man big board is a stone-cold lock to claim the Golden Boot for the Stars and Stripes, and who is a certified paper tiger?