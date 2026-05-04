Los Angeles unveils 10 World Cup 2026 Fan Zones across region for 39-day celebration

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles World Cup 2026 Host Committee announced Monday an expansive lineup of 10 official fan zones that will span the region during the 39 days of the FIFA World Cup, creating a series of watch parties and community festivals designed to bring the tournament beyond stadium walls.

The fan zones will complement the Official FIFA Fan Festival opening weekend, scheduled for June 11–14 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which will serve as the central gathering point for supporters at the start of the tournament.

From there, the celebration will stretch across Los Angeles County with events ranging from beachfront viewing parties to park-based festivals and downtown activations, all featuring live match broadcasts, music, food and interactive soccer experiences.

“We are proud to bring the energy of the FIFA World Cup into communities across the Los Angeles region,” said Kathryn Schloessman, president and CEO of the host committee. “These events will create accessible, vibrant gathering places where fans can come together to celebrate the global game.”

Among the highlighted locations are the Original Farmers Market, which will host group-stage matches including United States and Mexico fixtures; Los Angeles Union Station, offering a free multi-day downtown viewing experience; and Venice Beach, where a ticketed beachfront fan zone will showcase knockout-stage matches in one of the city’s most iconic settings.

Additional sites include Hansen Dam Lake, Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park, Whittier Narrows, Fairplex, West Harbor and Downtown Burbank, with programming that will evolve as the tournament progresses from group play through the final.

Organizers said each fan zone will feature locally inspired programming reflecting the diversity of its surrounding community, including international food vendors, live entertainment, cultural showcases and family-friendly soccer activities. Select venues will also offer VIP hospitality options and themed match-day events.

Most events will be free to the public, though several locations will require tickets or offer upgraded paid experiences. Match broadcasts will be carried on Fox and Telemundo across the sites.

The host committee is encouraging fans to use public transportation, particularly Metro, to access the events throughout the region.

Los Angeles is set to host eight matches during the 2026 World Cup, and officials say the addition of fan zones will transform the city into a region-wide hub for the tournament.

“With 39 days of programming across Los Angeles, we’re creating one of the most dynamic World Cup experiences anywhere in the world,” the committee said.