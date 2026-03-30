Short-handed Chivas handle Atlas in a friendly edition of El Clásico Tapatío

LOS ANGELES — Even with key players away on international duty, C.D. Guadalajara showed little drop in intensity Sunday night at BMO Stadium, defeating Atlas 1-0 in a friendly edition of El Clásico Tapatío that carried far more edge than its setting might suggest.

With the Mexican national football team in the middle of its international window, having just played Portugal and set to face Belgium, Chivas arrived in Los Angeles without several regular contributors. But rather than treat the match as a break in the calendar, the club used it as a statement of depth, identity and internal competition.

“There are no friendlies here, they’re all finals,” said Efraín Álvarez. “And even more in a clásico, we have to win.”

That tone was evident from the opening whistle. Chivas pressed high, controlled possession and dictated the tempo against one of thier biggest rivals, creating the more dangerous chances throughout the match. Ángel Sepúlveda set the tone early with a long-range effort, while Álvarez helped orchestrate attacks through the midfield, stepping into a larger role with several starters unavailable.

The breakthrough came in the second half, when Ángel Sepúlveda rose above defenders on a corner kick and powered home the game’s lone goal. It was a fitting moment for a player who not only delivered the result, but also embodied the message Chivas carried into the match.

🚨 ¡GOOOOOOOL DE LAS CHIVAS! 🔥🔥🔥 ¡EL ÁNGEL DEL GOL! ⚽😇 Sepúlveda remata de cabeza y pone el 0-1 en el Clásico Tapatío 🇲🇽⚽#ElMejorFutEnTUDN pic.twitter.com/zJ5ECNvd7l — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) March 30, 2026

“We were serious, we competed, and I think we were deserved winners,” Sepúlveda said.

For Sepúlveda, the performance was less about who was missing and more about who stepped forward. With multiple Chivas players currently part of Mexico’s national team setup, the spotlight shifted to those remaining — and the response reinforced what the club believes about its roster.

“We are a team, and I think we’ve shown that,” Sepúlveda said. “Obviously we have great players with the national team, but those of us here also want to transcend, to do things well. Today was a great opportunity to show that.”

That opportunity extended beyond individual performances. In a match played thousands of miles from Guadalajara, Chivas still found a sense of home. The crowd at BMO Stadium leaned heavily in their favor, turning the exhibition into something closer to a competitive fixture, with energy that matched the stakes on the field.

🔴⚪️ ¡Gracias por alentar cada minuto y pintar California de Rojiblanco otra vez, ChivaHermanos! 🫶🏻🐐#TourRebaño 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zXtljaQ6bp — CHIVAS (@Chivas) March 30, 2026

“They are the best fans in the world for me,” Álvarez said. “I fell in love with them when I got here.”

Álvarez arrived in Guadalajara ahead of the Apertura 2025 season from Tijuana, but fans here in Los Angeles will remember him from his time at the LA Galaxy. He spent five years in Carson, scoring eight goals across 104 appearances.

That support he highlighted helped fuel a performance that, while technically a friendly, carried the weight of a rivalry and the expectations of a team currently sitting atop Liga MX. Even without several first-choice players, Chivas looked organized, disciplined and confident in their approach.

“The project is very important, very good,” Sepúlveda said. “The unity between teammates, coaching staff and the front office all goes together, and I think this is the result of that.”

That unity has become especially important during the international break, when absences could easily disrupt rhythm. Instead, Chivas used the moment to reinforce its depth, giving extended minutes to players eager to prove they belong in the conversation moving forward.

Sepúlveda emphasized that internal competition as a driving force behind the team’s current form.

“Everyone is doing their job very well,” he said. “We are forming a team, and we have to be ready for what’s coming.”

What’s coming includes a return to Liga MX play, where Chivas will look to carry this momentum into a critical stretch of the season. While Sunday’s result won’t count in the standings, the performance offered a glimpse into how the team can sustain its level even when key pieces are absent.