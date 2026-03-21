Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
VIDAA Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Local Now Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Rad TV Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
SOCCER · 17 minutes ago

LAFC heads to Austin aiming to stay perfect before international break

David Martinez

Host · Writer

AUSTIN, Texas — LAFC closes out its pre-international break stretch Saturday night with a Western Conference road matchup against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium.

The Black & Gold enter the weekend in strong form, carrying a perfect 4-0-0 record in MLS play while balancing a busy early-season schedule across competitions. Most recently, LAFC secured a midweek result in Costa Rica with a stoppage time winner from David Martinez, advancing to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.

Despite the early success, head coach Marc Dos Santos emphasized managing the moment and the workload.

“We were able to manage well,” Dos Santos said. “Focus a lot on recovery… everybody’s in a good place and ready for this Austin game.”

Recent Form

LAFC’s start has been built on consistency at both ends of the pitch. The club has opened MLS play with four straight clean sheets, becoming just the fourth team in league history to do so.

Offensively, production has come from multiple sources. Midfielder Mathieu Choinière scored twice in last weekend’s 2-0 win over St. Louis, while the squad has seen contributions across the lineup rather than relying on a single scorer.

Across all competitions, LAFC has maintained momentum despite a condensed schedule, rotating players and managing minutes to keep the group fresh.

Austin enters Saturday looking to respond after a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake last weekend. Jon Bell opened the scoring in that match, but Austin conceded twice to drop all three points.

At home, however, the Verde have been steady. Austin is unbeaten through its first two matches at Q2 Stadium and will look to extend that run while building momentum before the break.

Dos Santos noted the challenge Austin presents, particularly with new attacking pieces adding a different dynamic.

“They bring different problems,” he said. “We have to be very focused on what we want to be.”

Injury Report

The names on the report remain the same as Matchday 4, although Jeremy Ebobisse is listed as questionable this week — meaning he could very well come off the bench if needed.

Last Time Out

Saturday marks the first meeting between the sides since last season’s MLS Cup Playoffs.

LAFC eliminated Austin in the opening round with a two-game sweep, highlighted by a 4-1 road victory in the deciding match. Denis Bouanga led the way with a brace as LAFC capitalized in transition and controlled key moments.

While LAFC holds the all-time series edge at 9-2-4, Austin swept both regular season meetings in 2025, creating a split recent history between the clubs.

Keys to the Match

Managing the match tempo will be critical for LAFC.

After a midweek fixture, controlling possession and limiting transition opportunities will help mitigate fatigue. Austin’s ability to stretch the field and attack quickly presents a different test compared to recent opponents.

Defensively, LAFC’s structure has been a defining strength early in the season. Maintaining that organization while avoiding mistakes in transition could dictate the outcome.

Offensively, continuing to find contributions across the lineup remains a priority. LAFC has shown it does not rely on one player, and that balance could be key on the road.

If LAFC can control the game and stay disciplined, the opportunity to extend its unbeaten run remains in front of them.

How to Watch

Kickoff between LAFC and Austin FC is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The match will stream on Apple TV, and will be broadcasted nationally on FOX. Radio coverage will air on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA App, KFWB 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish) and KYPA 1230 AM (Korean).

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$6.7M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$127.8M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$10.2M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Mar 21 5:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
OKC

OKC

-21.5

-3233

O 231.5

WAS

WAS

+21.5

+1900

U 231.5

Mar 21 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAL

LAL

-2.5

-150

O 234.5

ORL

ORL

+2.5

+138

U 234.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 1 month ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 1 month ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 1 month ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 5 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 5 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format

FUTURES

NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
NBA · 1 week ago
NBA Finals Odds: Who Has Moved Up, Who Has Moved Down?
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
NBA · 1 week ago
Exploring NBA MVP Odds at FanDuel: Who's Leading the Race?
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
NBA · 2 weeks ago
Can Wemby & the Spurs Go All the Way to the NBA Finals?
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
NBA · 2 weeks ago
Boston Leads Odds in the East: Analysis and Expectations
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall
NBA · 2 weeks ago
Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa Sit in Dead Heat to Go #1 Overall