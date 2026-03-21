LAFC heads to Austin aiming to stay perfect before international break

AUSTIN, Texas — LAFC closes out its pre-international break stretch Saturday night with a Western Conference road matchup against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium.

The Black & Gold enter the weekend in strong form, carrying a perfect 4-0-0 record in MLS play while balancing a busy early-season schedule across competitions. Most recently, LAFC secured a midweek result in Costa Rica with a stoppage time winner from David Martinez, advancing to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.

Martínez delivers a stunning winner for LAFC! pic.twitter.com/67yqCQR4S5 — Concacaf Champions Cup (@TheChampions) March 18, 2026

Despite the early success, head coach Marc Dos Santos emphasized managing the moment and the workload.

“We were able to manage well,” Dos Santos said. “Focus a lot on recovery… everybody’s in a good place and ready for this Austin game.”

Recent Form

LAFC’s start has been built on consistency at both ends of the pitch. The club has opened MLS play with four straight clean sheets, becoming just the fourth team in league history to do so.

Offensively, production has come from multiple sources. Midfielder Mathieu Choinière scored twice in last weekend’s 2-0 win over St. Louis, while the squad has seen contributions across the lineup rather than relying on a single scorer.

Across all competitions, LAFC has maintained momentum despite a condensed schedule, rotating players and managing minutes to keep the group fresh.

Austin enters Saturday looking to respond after a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake last weekend. Jon Bell opened the scoring in that match, but Austin conceded twice to drop all three points.

At home, however, the Verde have been steady. Austin is unbeaten through its first two matches at Q2 Stadium and will look to extend that run while building momentum before the break.

Dos Santos noted the challenge Austin presents, particularly with new attacking pieces adding a different dynamic.

“They bring different problems,” he said. “We have to be very focused on what we want to be.”

Injury Report

The names on the report remain the same as Matchday 4, although Jeremy Ebobisse is listed as questionable this week — meaning he could very well come off the bench if needed.

#LAFC Injury Report for Matchday 5: Lorenzo Dellavalle – Leg (Out)

Stephen Eustáquio – Leg (Out)

Igor Jesus – Leg (Out)

Aaron Long – Leg (Out)

Jacob Shaffelburg – Pelvis (Out)

Jeremy Ebobisse – Leg (Questionable) https://t.co/8UDYLidHHo — David Martinez (@DvdMtinez) March 20, 2026

Last Time Out

Saturday marks the first meeting between the sides since last season’s MLS Cup Playoffs.

LAFC eliminated Austin in the opening round with a two-game sweep, highlighted by a 4-1 road victory in the deciding match. Denis Bouanga led the way with a brace as LAFC capitalized in transition and controlled key moments.

DENIS. BOUANGA. Crossed ’em up. ✂️@LAFC // Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/utsBMO5I17 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 3, 2025

While LAFC holds the all-time series edge at 9-2-4, Austin swept both regular season meetings in 2025, creating a split recent history between the clubs.

Keys to the Match

Managing the match tempo will be critical for LAFC.

After a midweek fixture, controlling possession and limiting transition opportunities will help mitigate fatigue. Austin’s ability to stretch the field and attack quickly presents a different test compared to recent opponents.

Defensively, LAFC’s structure has been a defining strength early in the season. Maintaining that organization while avoiding mistakes in transition could dictate the outcome.

Offensively, continuing to find contributions across the lineup remains a priority. LAFC has shown it does not rely on one player, and that balance could be key on the road.

If LAFC can control the game and stay disciplined, the opportunity to extend its unbeaten run remains in front of them.

How to Watch

Kickoff between LAFC and Austin FC is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The match will stream on Apple TV, and will be broadcasted nationally on FOX. Radio coverage will air on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA App, KFWB 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish) and KYPA 1230 AM (Korean).