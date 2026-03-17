San Diego Set to Take Global Stage as Major Host for LA28 Summer Olympic Soccer Tournament

SAN DIEGO – The soccer presence in America’s Finest City continues to grow and will soon take center stage internationally. San Diego will host 11 matches during the LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament in July 2028.

San Diego Stadium, also known as Snapdragon Stadium, will be one of the seven venues used for this highly anticipated tournament in two years. The other host cities include Columbus, New York, Nashville, St. Louis, San José, and Los Angeles, of course.

The home of San Diego FC, San Diego Wave FC, and San Diego State University football will host women’s and men’s group stage matches (July 11, July 14, and July 17, 2028), a women’s quarterfinal match (July 21), a men’s and women’s semifinal match (July 24-25), and the men’s and women’s bronze medal matches (July 27-28).

A match made in heaven. ⚽️ The LA28 Olympic Football (Soccer) Tournament match dates are here, just in time to start planning which tickets you want to snag during the first drop. Swipe through to see which days Olympic Football (Soccer) will be coming to stadiums in New… pic.twitter.com/LXCjToJtGl — LA28 (@LA28) March 16, 2026

Tickets for the LA28 Olympics will be available for purchase starting in April. The complete soccer match schedule will be released later this year. For a chance to purchase tickets, sign up on the official Olympic website before the registration deadline on Wednesday, March 18.

The 847-day countdown begins for the tournament. The first game will be played on July 10, 2028—four days before the Olympic Opening Ceremony to give teams additional rest.