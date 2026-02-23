Winter Olympics 2026: Final Official Medal Count Tracker

2026 Olympic Winter Games Final Update

It's been a memorable couple of weeks in Milan for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Leading nearly wire-to-wire, Norway finished as the medal count winner in Italy. The Norwegians have 41medals, including 18 gold. Only nine countries have more medals than Norway has golds.

With Alysa Liu's dramatic gold in women's figure skating, the United States moved ahead of the host country for second place, which they held down the stretch, including their historic win over Canada in men's hockey. Team USA finished with 33 medals. The USA's 12 silver medals are tied with Norway for the most at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Italy finished third with 30 medals, including an Olympic-leading 14 bronze.

Nine countries reached 20 medals, with Germany (26), Japan (24), France (23), Switzerland (23), Canada (21), and the Netherlands (20) all hitting the mark. With 18 medals, Sweden rounds out the top 10. Austria also had 18 medals; however, it had fewer golds than Sweden, leaving it ranked 11th.

Thirteen countries have earned 10 or more medals, with China (15) and Korea (10) also reaching double digits in Milan.

We also added a new country to the list of medal winners over the final weekend, as Denmark's Viktor Hald Thorup earned a silver medal in the men's speed skating. Of the 29 countries that have medaled in Italy, 20 are European. Asia has had four countries reach the podium, while South America's sole representative to win a medal remains Brazil, joining the USA and Canada in the Americas. Let's not forget Australia and New Zealand, which have also won medals in Milan.