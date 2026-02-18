Iron Wall in Milan: Team USA Women’s Hockey Goes for Gold Riding All-Time Olympic Shutout Record

The Gold Standard — USA vs. Canada
The stage is set for the seventh Olympic gold medal meeting between these two titans. After a dominant 5-0 shutout of Canada in the preliminary round—the first time Canada was ever held scoreless in Olympic play—Team USA enters the final as the heavy favorite to reclaim the throne.
Where to Watch Canada (#1) vs USA (#2)
-
Arena: Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena
-
Location: Milan
-
Where to Watch: NBC, USA Network, Peacock (USA) / CBC, CBC Gem (Canada)
-
Date: February 19, 2026
-
Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
CAN vs USA Betting Odds & Team Comparison
|Market
|Canada
|USA
|Moneyline
|+360
|-480
|Puck Line (Spread)
|+1.5 (+142)
|-1.5 (-176)
|Total (Over/Under 5.5)
|Over: +110
|Under: -134
CAN vs USA Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends
|Market (Kalshi)
|Canada
|USA
|Direct Win Probability
|19%
|81%
|Cover Spread (-1.5)
|N/A
|N/A
|Total Goals (U/O 5.5)
|N/A
|N/A
The Edge: While Canada welcomes back captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who missed the first matchup, they face a U.S. squad that has outscored opponents 31-1 throughout the tournament.