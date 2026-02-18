Iron Wall in Milan: Team USA Women’s Hockey Goes for Gold Riding All-Time Olympic Shutout Record

Will the Americans Win Gold and Keep the Streak Alive?

The Gold Standard — USA vs. Canada

The stage is set for the seventh Olympic gold medal meeting between these two titans. After a dominant 5-0 shutout of Canada in the preliminary round—the first time Canada was ever held scoreless in Olympic play—Team USA enters the final as the heavy favorite to reclaim the throne.

Where to Watch Canada (#1) vs USA (#2)

Arena: Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

Location: Milan

Where to Watch: NBC , USA Network , Peacock (USA) / CBC , CBC Gem (Canada)

Date: February 19, 2026

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

CAN vs USA Betting Odds & Team Comparison

Market Canada USA Moneyline +360 -480 Puck Line (Spread) +1.5 (+142) -1.5 (-176) Total (Over/Under 5.5) Over: +110 Under: -134

CAN vs USA Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market (Kalshi) Canada USA Direct Win Probability 19% 81% Cover Spread (-1.5) N/A N/A Total Goals (U/O 5.5) N/A N/A

The Edge: While Canada welcomes back captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who missed the first matchup, they face a U.S. squad that has outscored opponents 31-1 throughout the tournament.