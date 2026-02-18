SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube
Olympics · 1 hour ago

Iron Wall in Milan: Team USA Women’s Hockey Goes for Gold Riding All-Time Olympic Shutout Record

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$5M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$25.8M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$4.9M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
bookmakerLogo
Feb 18 6:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
VMI

VMI

+14.5

+900

O 154.5

WOF

WOF

-14.5

-1150

U 154.5

Feb 18 6:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAF

LAF

-1.5

+104

N/A

HC

HC

+1.5

-108

N/A

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 2 days ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 3 days ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 4 days ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 4 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format