Winter Olympics 2026: Official Medal Count Tracker Updated Feb 17

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Silver medalist Ailing Eileen Gu of the People's Republic of China, Megan Oldham of Canada, and Flora Tabanelli of Italy (pictured) during the medal ceremony for the women's big air final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park.

Following Monday's action in Italy, Norway continues to lead the medal count in the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games with 28 medals, including 12 golds. They have extended their lead over the host country, Italy, from four to five, as the Italians are stuck in second place (23 medals). The hosts have the most bronze medals with 11. The United States (19) is third on the leaderboard with a Milan-high eight silver medals. In fourth place, Japan has 18 medals, one more than Germany (17), which rounds out the top five with less than a week to go.

France, Austria, Sweden, the Netherlands, Canada, and Switzerland all have medaled at least 10 times in Italy.

Twenty-six countries have medaled in Milan-Cortina, including 17 from Europe. Four Asian countries, Brazil as the lone South American country, and Australia and New Zealand round out the medal winners after ten days in Italy.

We break down the Winter Olympics 2026 medal leaderboard with our tracker, ranking each country by the number of gold, silver, bronze, and total medals won in Milan.

This post will be updated throughout the day.