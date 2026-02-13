Men’s Olympic Hockey Tournament: Best Bets for February 14

Every four years, the best athletes in the world descend upon the Olympics for a chance at glory. For the first time in 12 years, that includes the best hockey players in the world. We’re soaking up every minute of Men’s Hockey at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, armed with our daily best bets.

Best Bet: Germany -275

Where to Watch Latvia vs Germany

Arena: Milano Rho Arena

Location: Milan

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Date: February 14, 2026

Time: 6:10 a .m. ET

LAT vs GER Betting Odds & Team Comparison

Market Latvia (LAT) Germany (GER) Moneyline +220 -275 Puck Line (Spread) +1.5 (-114) -1.5 (-106) Total (Over/Under 5.5) Over: +104 Under: -128

LAT vs GER Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Latvia (LAT) Germany (GER) Direct Win Probability 31% 69% Cover Spread (-1.5) N/A N/A Over 6.5 Total Goals N/A N/A

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Germany got off to a strong start at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, besting rival Denmark in their tournament opener. Next up, the Germans battle it out with Latvia, looking to secure their spot as the second seed in Group C. As we saw on Thursday, Germany will put its best foot forward against Latvia.

While Germany wasn’t able to out-shoot the Danish, their skill shone through when it mattered most. Leon Draisaitl and Tim Stutzle both found the back of the net, with the Senators’ forward counting two of Germany’s three goals. That dynamic duo can be counted on to maintain their scoring edge against the Eastern Bloc foes.

Moreover, the Germans don’t need a ton of scoring, considering how effective Philipp Grubauer was between the pipes. Grubauer was a brick wall, stopping 37 of the 38 shots he faced versus Denmark. A repeat performance is anticipated against the Latvians.

Latvia was severely out-matched by the Americans. They mustered just 18 shots on target, few of which were high-danger opportunities. With fewer skilled players and less NHL experience, they will have difficulty solving Grubauer in Milan.

Germany’s skilled players will continue to drive scoring, and that should be enough to secure the win on Saturday. We wouldn’t be surprised if they covered the puck line again, but we’re playing it safe and taking the Germans straight up on the moneyline.

Best Bet: ITA-FIN Over 6.5 -112

Where to Watch Italy vs Finland

Arena: Milano Santagiulia IHO Arena

Location: Milan

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Date: February 11, 2026

Time: 10:40 p.m. ET

ITA vs FIN Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Italy (ITA) Finland (FIN) Moneyline +1600 -4500 Puck Line (Spread) +1.5 (+730) -1.5 (-1300) Total (O/U 6.5) Over: -112 Under: -108

ITA vs FIN Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Italy (ITA) Finland (FIN) Direct Win Probability 7% 93% Cover Spread (NYI -1.5) N/A N/A Total Over 6.5 Goals N/A N/A

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Italy has gotten off to an impressive start at the 2026 Olympic Games. They gave Sweden everything it could handle before taking Slovakia to the brink. While they’re guaranteed a spot in the knock-out round, the Italians will be hoping to extend their run of exceptional play versus Finland on Saturday morning.

Italy’s scoring prowess has been an unexpected highlight at the games. They tallied two goals on 35 shots versus Slovakia, out-shooting the Eastern Europeans 35-20. They also found the back of the net twice versus Sweden, while still attempting 22 shots against the hockey superpower. It may not be enough to secure the win, but it will be more than enough to keep pace with their Finnish counterparts.

Finland got off the schneid with its latest effort, knocking off Sweden 4-1 on Friday. They outshot their Scandinavian rivals 35-24, with four different players potting one for Finland. That was a reversal from what we saw against Slovakia, a game in which the Slovaks outperformed the Finns for the duration of the contest, as evidenced by their 39-21 shot advantage.

We’re not sure which version of Finland we’ll get on Saturday, but we know what to expect from the Italians. The host nation has performed well in the attacking zone, and Finland has looked vulnerable in both of its games. That points us toward a high-scoring affair in Milan, leaving an edge in betting the over between Finland and Italy.

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

Men’s Olympic Hockey Tournament: Best Bets for February 14

Germany -275

ITA-FIN Over 6.5 -112

We’ve got two plays lined up for the early action in Milan. We’re taking Germany to defeat Latvia, adding Finland and Italy to eclipse the total.

