Men’s Olympic Hockey Tournament: Best Bets for February 13

Every four years, the best athletes in the world descend upon the Olympics for a chance at glory. For the first time in 12 years, that includes the best hockey players in the world. We’re soaking up every minute of Men’s Hockey at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, armed with our daily best bets.

Best Bet: SUI-CAN Under 5.5 +115

Where to Watch Switzerland vs Canada

Arena: Milano Santagiulia IHO Arena

Location: Milan

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Date: February 13, 2026

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

SUI vs CAN Betting Odds & Team Comparison

Market Switzerland (SUI) Canada (CAN) Moneyline +440 -610 Puck Line (Spread) +1.5 (+168) -1.5 (-210) Total (Over/Under 5.5) Over: -142 Under: +116

SUI vs CAN Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Switzerland (SUI) Canada (CAN) Direct Win Probability 17% 83% Cover Spread (-1.5) N/A N/A Over 6.5 Total Goals N/A N/A

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

The Canadians can virtually assure themselves the top seed in Group A with a win over Switzerland on Friday. Still, we’re not discounting Switzerland’s defensive structure as they look to neutralize Canada’s offensive attack.

As we saw in the tournament-opener, Canada’s offense had a hard time breaking through on the smaller ice surface. They were kept to the periphery by the Czechs, which limited quality scoring chances and prevented the top producers from breaking away. A similar experience is anticipated against a Swiss side that is more than capable of clogging up the neutral zone.

We see it every time Switzerland competes on the international stage, but the 2022 Olympic Games were particularly illuminating. Despite competing against Russia and the Czech Republic, the Swiss held their round-robin opponents to a combined eight goals. Included in that were 1-0 and 2-1 losses to the aforementioned powerhouses. Moreover, they were tied with Czechia at the end of regulation and lost in a shootout.

Defensive hockey is Switzerland’s forte, and they’ll need maximum effort to combat Canada’s offense. Still, the Canadians were unable to break free on Thursday, and skating on back-to-back nights will work against them in Italy. We’re betting Switzerland’s defensive fortress is too much for Canada, and this one stays under the total.

Best Bet: Sweden -1.5 +134

Where to Watch Sweden vs Finland

Arena: Milano Santagiulia IHO Arena

Location: Milan

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Date: February 11, 2026

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

SWE vs FIN Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Sweden (SWE) Finland (FIN) Moneyline -200 +164 Puck Line (Spread) -1.5 (+134) -1.5 (-164) Total (O/U 5.5) Over: +110 Under: -134

SWE vs FIN Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Sweden (SWE) Finland (FIN) Direct Win Probability 63% 37% Cover Spread (NYI -1.5) N/A N/A Total Over 6.5 Goals N/A N/A

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

The great Scandinavian rivalry takes center stage on Friday, as Sweden battles it out with Finland in Group B play. Neither team looked particularly effective in their tournament opener, but the Swedes were clearly the better side. We’re betting they run away with Friday’s clash in Milan.

Finland couldn’t gain any traction against Slovakia. While they managed 40 shots on net, most of those were low-quality attempts from the outside, with the Finns unable to attack the high-danger areas. Moreover, they had no answers on defense. Slovakia was able to penetrate Finland’s porous defense, recording four goals on just 25 shots. The Finns will face a much stiffer challenge against their rivals.

Sweden was held in check for two periods versus the Italians. Nevertheless, their relentless offense was eventually too much for the hosts to handle. The Tre Kronor put up an Olympic record 60 shots on net, needing three goals in the third period to secure the convincing victory. Most telling, the Swedes mustered all of that offensive energy at five-on-five, benefitting from just one power play throughout the contest.

Sweden’s superiority will be on full display in Milan. The Finns were unable to contain Slovakia, and they’ll have an even harder time negating the Swedes’ punishing attack. The betting line implies that this game will be closer than we think. We’re taking plus-money on Sweden -1.5.

