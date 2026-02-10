2026 Winter Olympics: Men’s Ice Hockey Best Bets for February 11

Every four years, the best athletes in the world descend upon the Olympics for a chance at glory. For the first time in 12 years, that includes the best hockey players in the world. We’re soaking up every minute of Men’s Hockey at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, armed with our daily best bets.

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

Check out what bets we’re targeting on tonight’s slate!

Best Bet: Slovakia +1.5 +116

Where to Watch Finland vs Slovakia

Arena: Milano Santagiulia IHO Arena

Location: Milan

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Date: February 11, 2026

Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

FIN vs SVK Betting Odds & Team Comparison

Market Finland (FIN) Slovakia (SVK) Moneyline -360 +285 Puck Line (Spread) -1.5 (-142) +1.5 (+116) Total (Over/Under 5.5) Over: -104 Under: -118

FIN vs SVK Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Finland (FIN) Slovakia (SVK) Direct Win Probability 82% 18% Cover Spread (-1.5) N/A N/A Over 6.5 Total Goals N/A N/A

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Two of the defending medalists open up the Men’s Hockey Tournament at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games. Finland bested the Russian athletes in Beijing, claiming their first gold medal in the event. Slovakia also punched above its weight class, claiming bronze over Sweden. The market has the Finns out in front, but Slovakia is more than capable of keeping things close.

As inferred by the total, the Men’s Tournament opener should be a defensive battle. The total is set at 5.5, with the under commanding a -118 price. With that, it’s unlikely that Finland pulls away at any point in this game. While the Scandinavian country has an NHL-laden roster, it also doesn’t possess an elite offensive punch. As we see in most international tournaments, Finland employs a more tactical approach, rather than forcing the pace offensively.

That brand of hockey is well-suited to Slovakia’s roster. The Slovaks don’t have a deep roster of NHL-caliber players, but they are an analytically proficient team. As we saw in 2022, they can neutralize any opponent and are more than comfortable battling out hard-fought wins.

It might not be enough to dethrone the defending champs, but Slovakia will put forth a tremendous effort in Milan. We’re taking a firm stance on Slovakia +1.5 +116, but there’s value in backing the Slovaks on the moneyline, as well.

Deke the sportsbooks and score with SportsGrid’s free NHL Picks and NHL Player Props.

Best Bet: Sweden -1.5 -3000

Where to Watch Sweden vs Italy

Arena: Milano Santagiulia IHO Arena

Location: Milan

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Date: February 11, 2026

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

SWE vs ITA Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Sweden (SWE) Italy (ITA) Moneyline -10000 +2800 Puck Line (Spread) -1.5 (-3000) +1.5 (+1120) Total (O/U 6.5) Over: -140 Under: +112

SWE vs ITA Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Sweden (SWE) Italy (ITA) Direct Win Probability 96% 4% Cover Spread (NYI -1.5) N/A N/A Total Over 6.5 Goals N/A N/A

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Don’t be fooled into thinking that home-ice advantage will play a factor in this one. Sweden enters the Men’s Hockey Tournament as one of the favorites to claim gold, and they’ll have no problem skating circles around Italy on Wednesday.

While other countries have drawn primarily from NHL rosters to fill their teams, Italy was left to scour lesser-known European leagues. In the end, they’ve compiled a rag-tag group of misfits that sit well behind the pack. Scoring won’t come naturally for Italy, and that’s particularly true against the Swedes’ elite play on both ends of the ice.

Arguably, Sweden is the premier two-way team in this year’s tournament. They’ve loaded up on skilled players up front, while also featuring defensively responsible forwards and elite shutdown defensemen. Combined with their elite goaltending, few teams will be able to keep pace with the Swedes or break through offensively.

This betting line doesn’t reflect the dominance we’re expecting from Sweden. They will dictate play from start to finish, and should coast to the finish line in a one-sided affair. Some bettors may find more value in the exotic markets, but backing Sweden to cash on the puck line is a no-brainer.

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

Men’s Olympic Hockey Tournament: Best Bets for February 11, 2026

Slovakia +1.5 +116

Sweden -1.5 -3000

We’re opening up the Men’s Hockey Tournament with two plays. We’re betting that Slovakia keeps things close versus Finland, with Sweden easily dispatching the host Italians in Milan.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.