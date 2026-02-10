SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube

WATCH

LISTEN

Olympics · 2 hours ago

2026 Winter Olympics: Men’s Ice Hockey Best Bets for February 11

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

Every four years, the best athletes in the world descend upon the Olympics for a chance at glory. For the first time in 12 years, that includes the best hockey players in the world. We’re soaking up every minute of Men’s Hockey at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, armed with our daily best bets. 

Men’s Olympic Hockey Today: Expert Picks for Feb. 11

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges. 

Check out what bets we’re targeting on tonight’s slate!

Best Bet: Slovakia +1.5 +116

Where to Watch Finland vs Slovakia

  • Arena: Milano Santagiulia IHO Arena
  • Location: Milan
  • Where to Watch: ESPN+
  • Date: February 11, 2026
  • Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

FIN vs SVK Betting Odds & Team Comparison

Market Finland (FIN) Slovakia (SVK)
Moneyline -360 +285
Puck Line (Spread) -1.5 (-142) +1.5 (+116)
Total (Over/Under 5.5) Over: -104 Under: -118

FIN vs SVK Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Finland (FIN) Slovakia (SVK)
Direct Win Probability 82% 18%
Cover Spread (-1.5) N/A N/A
Over 6.5 Total Goals N/A N/A

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Two of the defending medalists open up the Men’s Hockey Tournament at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games. Finland bested the Russian athletes in Beijing, claiming their first gold medal in the event. Slovakia also punched above its weight class, claiming bronze over Sweden. The market has the Finns out in front, but Slovakia is more than capable of keeping things close. 

As inferred by the total, the Men’s Tournament opener should be a defensive battle. The total is set at 5.5, with the under commanding a -118 price. With that, it’s unlikely that Finland pulls away at any point in this game. While the Scandinavian country has an NHL-laden roster, it also doesn’t possess an elite offensive punch. As we see in most international tournaments, Finland employs a more tactical approach, rather than forcing the pace offensively.

That brand of hockey is well-suited to Slovakia’s roster. The Slovaks don’t have a deep roster of NHL-caliber players, but they are an analytically proficient team. As we saw in 2022, they can neutralize any opponent and are more than comfortable battling out hard-fought wins. 

It might not be enough to dethrone the defending champs, but Slovakia will put forth a tremendous effort in Milan. We’re taking a firm stance on Slovakia +1.5 +116, but there’s value in backing the Slovaks on the moneyline, as well.

Deke the sportsbooks and score with SportsGrid’s free NHL Picks and NHL Player Props.

Best Bet: Sweden -1.5 -3000

Where to Watch Sweden vs Italy

  • Arena: Milano Santagiulia IHO Arena
  • Location: Milan
  • Where to Watch: ESPN+
  • Date: February 11, 2026
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

SWE vs ITA Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Sweden (SWE) Italy (ITA)
Moneyline -10000 +2800
Puck Line (Spread) -1.5 (-3000) +1.5 (+1120)
Total (O/U 6.5) Over: -140 Under: +112

SWE vs ITA Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Sweden (SWE) Italy (ITA)
Direct Win Probability 96% 4%
Cover Spread (NYI -1.5) N/A N/A
Total Over 6.5 Goals N/A N/A

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Don’t be fooled into thinking that home-ice advantage will play a factor in this one. Sweden enters the Men’s Hockey Tournament as one of the favorites to claim gold, and they’ll have no problem skating circles around Italy on Wednesday. 

While other countries have drawn primarily from NHL rosters to fill their teams, Italy was left to scour lesser-known European leagues. In the end, they’ve compiled a rag-tag group of misfits that sit well behind the pack. Scoring won’t come naturally for Italy, and that’s particularly true against the Swedes’ elite play on both ends of the ice. 

Arguably, Sweden is the premier two-way team in this year’s tournament. They’ve loaded up on skilled players up front, while also featuring defensively responsible forwards and elite shutdown defensemen. Combined with their elite goaltending, few teams will be able to keep pace with the Swedes or break through offensively. 

This betting line doesn’t reflect the dominance we’re expecting from Sweden. They will dictate play from start to finish, and should coast to the finish line in a one-sided affair. Some bettors may find more value in the exotic markets, but backing Sweden to cash on the puck line is a no-brainer. 

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

Men’s Olympic Hockey Tournament: Best Bets for February 11, 2026

  • Slovakia +1.5 +116
  • Sweden -1.5 -3000

We’re opening up the Men’s Hockey Tournament with two plays. We’re betting that Slovakia keeps things close versus Finland, with Sweden easily dispatching the host Italians in Milan.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$4.5M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$20.4M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$4.6M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
NBA 2026 Trade Central
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
bookmakerLogo
Final
Seahawks covered -4.5, U 45.5
SEA

SEA

29

NE

NE

13

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format
Casino · 4 months ago
Seasonal Slots: Themes & Special Editions That Lean Into the Calendar
Casino · 4 months ago
Slot Exclusives: What Players Should Know
Casino · 5 months ago
The Most Popular Slots Are Popping Up Online Faster Than Ever

FUTURES

Sport Logo
NFL · 15 hours ago
Super Bowl LXI Odds: Could Baltimore Finally Get Over the Hump?
Sport Logo
NFL · 22 hours ago
Exploring Super Bowl LXI Odds Team Assessments for 2026-27
Sport Logo
NFL · 1 day ago
Seattle Seahawks Favored to Repeat as Champs at Super Bowl LXI
Sport Logo
NFL · 3 days ago
Super Bowl Celebrity Appearance Betting Market at Kalshi
Sport Logo
NFL · 3 days ago
Analyzing QB Passing and Receiving Odds in the Super Bowl