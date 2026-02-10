Winter Olympics 2026: Predicting the Full Men’s Hockey Bracket

First-Round Playoff Matchups

Based on that seeding, there will be four winner-take-all matchups, as follows:

#5 Czechia vs #12 Italy

There is no #12 trend in Olympic hockey. Arrivederci, Italy.

Czechia advances.

#6 Finland vs #11 France

Finland could make an earlier-than-expected departure, but not against the French.

Finland advances.

#7 Slovakia vs #10 Denmark

Slovakia can out-skill the Danes on any day of the week. Slovaks punch their way to the quarters.

Slovakia advances.

#8 Latvia vs #9 Switzerland

If this matchup goes down as anticipated, low-key, it could be one of the most intense games of the tournament—Switzerland in OT.

Switzerland advances.