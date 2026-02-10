Winter Olympics 2026: Predicting the Full Men’s Hockey Bracket

It's worth noting that teams will be re-seeded after this round, so if there are any unexpected upsets in the first round, some teams could have an automatic berth to the semifinals.
#1 Team USA vs #9 Switzerland.
This game will be uncomfortable for the Americans. Switzerland plays a wet blanket game, and Team USA might not be able to shake free. Expect a thrilling overtime win from the hefty favorites.
Team USA advances.
#2 Canada vs #7 Slovakia
Slovakia will be tempted to play a run-and-gun game versus Canada, and that will ultimately be its undoing. Canada's offense is too much to handle.
Canada advances.
#3 Sweden vs #6 Finland
A rematch of the Scandinavian rivalry, we predict Finland avenges its round robin loss and knocks off Sweden in the quarters.
Finland advances.
#4 Germany vs #5 Czechia
Surely, Czechia would enter this matchup as the short favorite against Germany. But we suspect the Germans are too much for their Eastern European counterparts to handle.
Germany advances.