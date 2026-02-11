Men’s Olympic Hockey Tournament: USA & Canada Best Bets (Feb 12)

Every four years, the best athletes in the world descend upon the Olympics for a chance at glory. For the first time in 12 years, that includes the best hockey players in the world. We’re soaking up every minute of Men’s Hockey at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, armed with our daily best bets.

Best Bet: CAN-CZE Over 6.5 +106

Where to Watch Canada vs Czechia

Arena: Milano Santagiulia IHO Arena

Location: Milan

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Date: February 11, 2026

Time: 10:40 a.m. ET

CAN vs CZE Betting Odds & Team Comparison

Market Canada (CAN) Czechia (CZE) Moneyline -630 +450 Puck Line (Spread) -1.5 (-225) +1.5 (+180) Total (Over/Under 6.5) Over: +106 Under: -130

CAN vs CZE Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Canada (CAN) Czechia (CZE) Direct Win Probability 85% 15% Cover Spread (-2.5) N/A N/A Over 4.5 Total Goals N/A N/A

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

The gold-medal favorite Canadians take to the ice on Thursday morning, kicking off their Olympic tournament against Czechia. Canada is hefty chalk at the Milan Arena, and we predict they will throw their entire offensive force at their Eastern European opponents.

Canada’s scoring depth is well documented. Still, the clearest indicator of their presumptive dominance is that captain Sidney Crosby is centering the third line. The three-time Stanley Cup winner and Golden Goal scorer has a reputation for stepping up in the biggest moments, and he should have no problem making significant offensive contributions on the third line. That’s without even considering the damageConnor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon will do on the top two lines.

But despite their goal-scoring continuity, Canada’s goaltenders can’t be relied upon to turn the tide in its own end. Jordan Binnington was in the starter’s crease in advance of the tournament. His 86.4% save percentage and 3.65 goals against average hardly inspire the type of gold medal-winning performances that will be required to best some of the top contenders at the Olympics.

Czechia has several key offensive contributors who will put in work in the attacking zone. With Canada’s goaltenders less capable than some of their tournament counterparts, that will result in some high-scoring affairs. We’re betting that’s the case in the opener, setting our sights on over 6.5 +116.

Best Bet: USA -1.5 -650

Where to Watch Latvia vs USA

Arena: Milano Santagiulia IHO Arena

Location: Milan

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Date: February 11, 2026

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

LAT vs USA Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market Latvia (LAT) USA (USA) Moneyline +1160 -2800 Puck Line (Spread) +1.5 (+440) -1.5 (-650) Total (O/U 6.5) Over: -114 Under: -106

LAT vs USA Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Latvia (LAT) USA (USA) Direct Win Probability 8% 92% Cover Spread (NYI -1.5) N/A N/A Total Over 6.5 Goals N/A N/A

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Team USA’s gold-medal march begins with a tournament opener against Latvia. The Land of Blue Lakes and Green Forests is a few weight classes below the Americans, and we expect the Latvians to spend most of the game chasing the puck.

As we saw in last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off, Team USA is a hockey superpower. They easily bested Sweden and Finland, with both teams featuring much deeper rosters than Latvia. Moreover, the Americans feature scoring from top to bottom in their lineup, with several 30-goal scorers and MVP candidates sprinkled throughout the roster. With that, their depth will be a game-changing factor against the inferior group opponents.

We also don’t trust Latvia to put up much effort offensively. As inferred by the 4% Kalshi odds, they are presumptive walkovers on Thursday afternoon. Furthermore, Latvia scored just five goals against Finland, Sweden, and Slovakia combined across three games at the 2022 Games. Now skating against the premier competition, it’s unlikely we will see growth in their production or scoring metrics.

This is Team USA’s first chance to flex their muscles, and we bet they deliver. The Americans will spend most of the game in the attacking zone, and the Latvians won’t offer much resistance. We’re taking them to cover the puck line, showcasing their skill throughout the lineup.

Men’s Olympic Hockey Tournament: Best Bets for February 12

CAN-CZE Over 6.5 +116

USA -1.5 -650

Two of the gold medal favorites take to the ice in Milan, albeit in different contests. We predict Canada and Team USA will experience varying degrees of success, with both teams claiming convincing wins. Taking the over in Canada versus Czechia and Team USA -1.5 are the plays.

