Winter Olympics 2026: Official Medal Count Tracker Updated Feb 13

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games

As of 10:50 AM ET on Friday, the host country, Italy, has tied Norway with 18 medals each.

The Scandinavians maintain their first-place position in the 2026 Winter Olympics with eight gold medals, compared with six for the Italians. Not all medals are treated equally. Italy's six gold medals are second only to Norway's, and the home nation has the most bronze medals (nine).

The United States is third on the leaderboard with a Milan-high seven silver medals, accounting for half of their podium trips (14 medals). Austria, France, and Japan make it the six countries to have medaled at least 10 times in Italy.

Twenty-two countries have medaled in Milan-Cortina, including 15 from Europe. Canada joins the USA in representing the Americas, three countries from Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

We break down the Winter Olympics 2026 medal leaderboard with our tracker, ranking each country by the number of gold, silver, bronze, and total medals won in Italy.