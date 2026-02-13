SportsGrid Inc logo
Olympics · 28 minutes ago

Men’s Olympic Hockey Preview: USA vs Denmark Best Bets

Grant White

Host · Writer

Not to overstate it, but goal differential and goals scored will be a factor in knock-out round seeding. With that, Team USA got off to a hot start at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games, defeating Latvia 5-1. That thrust the Americans to the top of Group C and set the tone for what to expect the rest of the way.

Team USA can take another step toward securing the first seed in the knock-out round with a win over Denmark on Saturday.

Men’s Olympic Hockey Today: Expert Picks for Feb. 14

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges. 

Check out what bets we’re targeting on tonight’s slate!

Keep up to date with the medals in Milan with our Winter 2026 Medal Count Tracker and United States Medal Tracker

Best Bet: USA -1.5 -600

Where to Watch Denmark vs USA

  • Arena: Milano Santagiulia IHO Arena
  • Location: Milan
  • Where to Watch: ESPN+
  • Date: February 14, 2026
  • Time: 6:10 a.m. ET

DEN vs USA Betting Odds & Team Comparison

Market Denmark (DEN) USA (USA)
Moneyline +1100 -2500
Puck Line (Spread) +1.5 (+400) -1.5 (-600)
Total (Over/Under 6.5) Over: -110 Under: -110

DEN vs USA Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Denmark (DEN) USA (USA)
Direct Win Probability 7% 93%
Cover Spread (-1.5) N/A N/A
Over 6.5 Total Goals N/A N/A

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Team USA’s foray into Olympic Men’s Hockey couldn’t have gone much better. The Americans easily defeated Latvia 5-1 in the tournament opener, and they’ll be looking to maintain their spot atop the standings with another pivotal win over Denmark on Saturday. 

As inferred from the betting odds, the Americans are heavy favorites in this one. Their skill was the defining factor in their presumed success, and we saw it on Thursday morning. Team USA notched five goals on 22 shots, getting production from top to bottom. While they were outshot by Latvia 34-22, Connor Hellebuyck was clearly up to the task, stopping all but one of those attempts.

With Denmark lacking skill players up front, Hellebuyck is poised to continue his hot play. The Danish potted just one goal on 24 shots against Germany, getting demolished on both ends of the ice. In that contest, Germany outshot Denmark 40-24, dictating pace and spending the entire game on the offensive. With Team USA boasting a deeper lineup and more NHL talent, Denmark is in for another tough showing in Milan.

The Americans will have no problem breaking through the porous Danish defense. As we saw last time out, that could spell disaster for Denmark. Team USA’s worst are better than Denmark’s best, and we expect that to play out on the scoreboard. Don’t have any qualms about laying the steep price, as Team USA romps Denmark.

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

Men’s Olympic Hockey Preview: USA vs Denmark Best Bets

  • USA -1.5 -600

Team USA got off to a hot start against Latvia, and it won’t slow down against a weaker Denmark squad. Most of the game will be spent in the Danish zone, and there are too many American scorers to contain. Another 5-1 score isn’t out of the question (-3.5 goals at -135 on DraftKings), and we’re backing Team USA to cover the puck line.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

