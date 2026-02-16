Men’s Olympic Hockey: Knockout Stage Best Bets for February 17

Every four years, the best athletes in the world descend upon the Olympics for a chance at glory. For the first time in 12 years, that includes the best hockey players in the world. We’re soaking up every minute of Men’s Hockey at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, armed with our daily best bets.

The single-elimination knockout round begins on Tuesday. We’re teeing up our favorite wagers for the first-round action!

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges.

Check out what bets we’re targeting on tonight’s slate!

Best Bet: Denmark +315

Where to Watch (#9) Denmark vs (#8) Czechia

Arena: Milano Santagiulia IHO Arena

Location: Milan

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Date: February 17, 2026

Time: 10:40 a .m. ET

DEN vs CZE Betting Odds & Team Comparison

Market Denmark (DEN) Czechia (CZE) Moneyline +315 -410 Puck Line (Spread) +1.5 (+122) -1.5 (-150) Total (Over/Under 6.5) Over: +104 Under: -128

DEN vs CZE Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Denmark (DEN) Czechia (CZE) Direct Win Probability 23% 77% Cover Spread (-1.5) N/A N/A Over 6.5 Total Goals N/A N/A

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Denmark closed out the group stage with a much-needed win versus Latvia. While that brought the Danes to 1-2-0, they were still able to move into the third seed in Group C and ninth in the overall standings. With that, they are tasked with getting past Czechia in the first round of the knockout stage. Denmark has enough offense and structure to give the Czechs fits on Tuesday morning.

All-World netminder Frederik Andersen has stabilized Denmark. While the Canes’ netminder may be in the twilight of his career, he hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down this season or at the Olympics. Andersen has stopped 56 of 61 shots in Milan, for a tidy 91.8% save percentage. Moreover, we’ve seen the Danes put forth valiant offensive efforts every time they step on the ice. They directed 38 shots on target in the tournament opener versus Germany, following that up with three goals against the USA and four versus Latvia.

Czechia will be out of its element at both ends of the ice. Last time out, the Czechs couldn’t find a way to break through Switzerland’s defensive structure, dropping a 4-3 decision as hefty favorites. Their lone win came against France, but the Czechs trailed at the halfway mark and allowed three goals on just 12 shots against an inferior French side. With that, we don’t like their chances of keeping pace with a much more resilient Danish team.

The Czechs came into the tournament as one of the second-tier teams, but they’ve failed to live up to that billing. The betting market has them installed as favorites in this knockout round matchup, but we’re less convinced of their presumed dominance. Surely, there’s an edge in backing Denmark on the puck line, but we’re betting the Danes stun Czechia with a massive upset.

Best Bet: FRA-GER 60-Minute Tie +550

Where to Watch (#11) France vs (#6) Germany

Arena: Milano Santagiulia IHO Arena

Location: Milan

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Date: February 17, 2026

Time: 6:10 a.m. ET

FRA vs GER Betting Odds & Market Value

Betting Market France (FRA) Germany (GER) Moneyline +520 -750 Puck Line (Spread) +1.5 (+225) -1.5 (-290) Total (O/U 6.5) Over: -140 Under: +114

FRA vs GER Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) France (FRA) Germany (GER) Direct Win Probability 13% 87% Cover Spread (NYI -1.5) N/A N/A Total Over 6.5 Goals N/A N/A

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

Somehow, Germany enters the knockout round as the sixth seed. With only one win, an uncomfortable victory over Denmark, Germany managed to finish second in Group C, meaning they were vaulted towards the top of the overall standings. But as we’ve seen throughout the Olympic tournament, the Germans have struggled to maximize productivity on the world’s biggest stage. Expect France to give them more than they can handle in this knockout round matchup.

Germany has been outclassed in every game. In their lone win, they were outshot 38-26 versus Denmark and spent most of the game chasing the puck. Unfortunately, that set the tone for what to expect moving forward. The Germans were overwhelmed by Latvia, losing 4-3. Then, they were completely outgunned versus Team USA, getting outshot 37-24 and needing a goal with nine minutes to play to salvage their goal differential.

Hockey isn’t France’s strength, but we’ve seen more firepower from them this tournament than we have in recent years. The French recorded two goals against Canada and spent productive time in the attacking zone. Likewise, they led against Czechia before a second-half collapse. Finally, they also kept pace with the Swiss, putting up 27 shots while staying within two goals until the waning moments.

France has learned some hard lessons this tournament, but they’ve also proven to be a more valiant competitor than expected. With the Germans struggling to produce consistently, we’re betting they have a hard time getting past an offensively gifted French side. Bettors can key in on the puck line at plus-money, but we’re betting this one needs overtime or a shootout to determine a winner.

Men’s Olympic Hockey: Knockout Round Best Bets for February 17

Denmark +315

FRA-GER 60-Minute Tie +550

There has been plenty of drama in this year’s Men’s Hockey Tournament, and we’re betting that continues into the knockout round. We’re backing Denmark to stun Czechia on Tuesday, with France vs Germany going to overtime or a shootout.

