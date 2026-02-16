Winter Olympics 2026: Official Medal Count Tracker Updated Feb 16

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games

Silver medalist Jutta Leerdam and gold medalist Femke Kok of the Netherlands during the medal ceremony for the women's 500m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium.

Following Sunday's action in Italy, Norway continues to lead the medal count in the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games with 26 medals, including 12 golds. They have extended their lead over the host country, Italy, from two to four, as the Italians are stuck second with 22 medals. They have the most bronze medals with 10. The United States (17) is third on the leaderboard with a Milan-high eight silver medals, accounting for nearly half of its podium trips. Fourth-place Japan also has 17 medals, but only three gold, compared to five by the Americans, giving Team USA the nod.

France, Austria, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands all have medaled at least 11 times in Italy, while Switzerland and Canada (9 each) are knocking on the door of double-digit medals.

Twenty-five countries have medaled in Milan-Cortina, including 16 from Europe. Four Asian countries, Brazil as the lone South American country, and Australia and New Zealand round out the medal winners after nine days in Italy.

We break down the Winter Olympics 2026 medal leaderboard with our tracker, ranking each country by the number of gold, silver, bronze, and total medals won in Milan.