Winter Olympics 2026: Official Medal Count Tracker Updated Feb 15

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games

(Today) From left, Thea Louise Stjernesund of Norway, Sara Hector of Sweden, and Federica Brignone of Italy pose with their medals after the women's alpine skiing giant slalom during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre.

As of 11:30 AM ET on Sunday, Norway continues to lead the medal count in the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games with 24 medals, including 11 golds. Host country Italy remains second with 22 medals. They have the most bronze medals with 10. The United States (17) is third on the leaderboard with a Milan-high eight silver medals, accounting for nearly half of its podium trips.

Japan, France, Austria, Germany, and Sweden make it eight countries to have medaled at least 10 times in Italy.

Twenty-five countries have medaled in Milan-Cortina, including 16 from Europe. Canada joins the USA in representing the Americas, along with four Asian countries, Brazil as the lone South American country, and Australia and New Zealand.

We break down the Winter Olympics 2026 medal leaderboard with our tracker, ranking each country by the number of gold, silver, bronze, and total medals won in Italy.