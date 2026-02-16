2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics: Predicting the Men’s Hockey Knockout Round

GER vs FRA Betting Odds & Team Comparison
|Market
|Germany (GER)
|France (FRA)
|Moneyline
|-820
|+550
|Puck Line (Spread)
|-1.5 (-300)
|+1.5 (+235)
|Total (Over/Under 7.5)
|Over: +134
|Under: -165
The Germans suffered two losses in group play, but were still awarded the sixth-seed by virtue of the tiebreaker. With that, they were granted a virtual free pass, battling it out with France in the first knockout round. Germany is chalky favorites, but can't take anything for granted. Expect this game to be closer than the betting line implies, and don't be surprised if overtime is needed to determine a winner.
Predicted Result: Germany advances.