SportsGrid Inc logo
Live NowLive
DIRECTV
Samsung TV Plus
Roku TV
Amazon Prime Video
FireTV
LG Channels
Vizio
Xiaomi
YouTube TV
FuboTV
Plex
Sling Tv
VIDAA
TCL
FreeCast
Local Now
Sports.Tv
Stremium
Rad TV
Free Live Sports
YouTube
Olympics · 1 hour ago

Men’s Olympic Quarterfinal Preview: USA vs Sweden Best Bets

Grant White

Host · Writer

VIEW MORE

There’s no turning back now. Team USA has entered the knockout round and has been granted a free pass to the quarterfinals. After Sweden dismantled Latvia on Tuesday, that sets up a heated clash with the Scandinavian superpower on Wednesday. 

This winner-take-all showdown is sure to be one of the more entertaining quarterfinal matchups. We’re breaking down the action with our favorite betting plays!

Men’s Olympic Hockey Today: Expert Picks for Feb. 18

Grant White is a Senior NHL Analyst specializing in data-driven betting strategies. With a focus on advanced analytics, Grant blends years of hockey expertise with a rigorous model-based approach to identify high-value edges. 

Check out what bets we’re targeting on tonight’s slate!

Keep up to date with the medals in Milan with our Winter 2026 Medal Count Tracker and United States Medal Tracker

Best Bet: USA -1.5 -108

Where to Watch (#7) Sweden vs (#2) USA

  • Arena: Milano Santagiulia IHO Arena
  • Location: Milan
  • Where to Watch: ESPN+
  • Date: February 18, 2026
  • Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

SWE vs USA Betting Odds & Team Comparison

Market Sweden (SWE) USA (USA)
Moneyline +210 -260
Puck Line (Spread) +1.5 (-112) -1.5 (-108)
Total (Over/Under 6.5) Over: +100 Under: -122

SWE vs USA Win Probability & Prediction Market Trends

Market Metric (Kalshi) Sweden (SWE) USA (USA)
Direct Win Probability 28% 72%
Cover Spread (-1.5) N/A N/A
Over 6.5 Total Goals N/A N/A

Source: Kalshi Prediction Exchange

It’s been a remarkable display of power thus far. Team USA has made short work of all of its opponents, a trend that should continue against a disappointing Sweden team. The Americans have deployed a relentless attack, a characteristic we’re betting continues in the quarterfinals.

Through three games, no one has had an answer for Team USA’s offensive attack. They’ve recorded no fewer than 37 shots in any one of their contests, outshooting their opponents by a combined 122-67 margin. More importantly, the Americans have made the most of their scoring opportunities. They put up at least five goals in each one of those contests, with 13 of their 16 goals coming at even-strength. Expect that onslaught to continue against a porous Swedish defense. 

While the Swedes entered the tournament with the third-shortest odds to claim gold, they haven’t lived up to that billing. They were handed a one-sided defeat at the hands of the Finns, narrowly escaping the Slovaks, and gave up two goals on 22 shots to last-place Italy. Even in the knockout round versus Latvia, the Swedes gave up 21 shots and looked in disarray in their own end at times.

The States have played a puck possession game, which will keep Sweden on the defensive throughout this quarterfinal matchup. Given the Americans’ penchant for scoring, we don’t expect Sweden to have much success in limiting Team USA’s top scorers. Naturally, that points us toward a puck line play on Team USA, to maximize return.

Note: All odds are subject to change after article publication. Get the most up-to-date odds here.

Best Bet: Tage Thompson Any Time Goal Scorer +260

We’ve seen Auston Matthews shed his former reputation and lead the Americans in scoring this tournament. As good as he’s been, we’re predicting a monumental effort from Tage Thompson versus Sweden. 

Thompson has been one of Team USA’s pre-eminent trigger men. So far, he’s recorded two goals on seven shots, recording three attempts on target in two of the three contests. He found the back of the net in the tournament opener versus Latvia, adding another tally in the round robin finale versus Germany. He’s continuously deployed in the attacking zone and should have plenty of opportunities against Sweden’s second and third-pairing defensemen. 

Team USA’s roster is too deep to stop everyone. While teams have focused on limiting Matthews or the Tkachuk line, Tage Thompson has quietly solidified his position as a top contributor from a tertiary role. We expect that deployment to continue against Sweden, with the former 47-goal scorer earning ample opportunity against Sweden’s last line defenders.

At +260, there is immense value in backing Thompson to keep his scoring streak going in the quarters. 

Men’s Olympic Quarterfinal Preview: USA vs Sweden Best Bets

  • USA -1.5 -108
  • Tage Thompson Any Time Goal Scorer +260

We’re heading into this quarterfinal matchup with two plays. First, we’re taking Team USA to cover the puck line against a defensively irresponsible Swedish team. Second, we like Tage Thompson to continue his Olympic magic and tickle the twine in Milan. 

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Live

2026 World Cup Winner

Who will win the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup?

$5M
🏀
Live

2026 NCAAMB Winner

Who will win the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship?

$25.8M
Live

2026 UCL Winner

Who will win the 2026 UEFA Champions League?

$4.9M

EDITOR'S PICKS

Prediction Market HQ
CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
2026 NFL Draft Hub
Where to Watch Live Sports
bookmakerLogo
Feb 18 6:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
VMI

VMI

+14.5

+900

O 154.5

WOF

WOF

-14.5

-1011

U 154.5

Feb 18 6:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAF

LAF

-1.5

-100

O 139.5

HC

HC

+1.5

-108

U 139.5

BETTING NEWS

Betting · 2 days ago
Play the Right Online Slots and Be Eligible for Extra Progressive Prize Potential
Casino · 3 days ago
Extending Online Casino Play with Rewards
Casino · 4 days ago
What to Know About Online Slots' Buy a Bonus Feature
Casino · 4 months ago
The Fairness of Regulated Online Gaming Explained
Casino · 4 months ago
Stepper Slots: Online Games That Replicate Classic 3-Reel Format